Trump Ally Goes After His Notoriously Fragile Ego In Bid For Another Debate (& Fails Miserably)

Political consultant Kellyanne Conway may not be part of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, but she's clearly still in his corner. In a September 2024 interview for Fox News (via X, formerly Twitter), Trump's former senior advisor tried to persuade him to face Kamala Harris in a second presidential debate. Conway first tried to be encouraging: "I know you, and I just believe when you see the end of that debate — are you going to let that be the last word of presidential debates of this season? End of your career? Or are you going to want one more?"

However, Trump had an immediate answer to Conway's coaxing, saying: "I'd rather debate, I'd rather have another one. The problem is, we're so far down the line." Undeterred, Conway resorted to appealing to Trump's notoriously fragile ego with a sports analogy: "You've had seven of these debates, and I feel like you're Shohei Ohtani. I feel like you can pitch, you can, bat."

Unfortunately for Conway, even this angle failed miserably, with Trump essentially shutting the door on any chance of a second debate. It may seem surprising that Conway would involve herself in this situation, but given how supportive she was of his debate efforts during his 2016 election, Conway's bid for the former president to re-debate Harris is just business as usual for this longstanding Trump ally.

