Danica McKellar Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From Her Child Acting Days

Television and Hallmark star Danica McKellar took a walk down memory lane, shocking even herself at her transformation since her child acting days. In a post on X, "The West Wing" actor reflected on her early years by sharing a vintage cover of TV Guide.

Ha! 34 years ago this week – June 10-16th, 1989 – the cover of TV Guide. I remember NOT understanding the decision behind those swirly-patterned pants. 😅

And...this week is the season 2 premiere of the new @WonderYearsABC! 🥰

Hope you're all having a WONDER-ful week! 😉🤗 pic.twitter.com/oe2yusa6Ua — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) June 13, 2023

Beaming on the cover alongside a young McKellar is her "The Wonder Years" co-star Fred Savage. Both in their baby-faced glory, McKellar mentioned remembering how back then — and even now — she never understood "the decision behind those swirly-patterned pants."

According to a 2022 interview with her son, Draco, on Entertainment Tonight, McKellar found it difficult to transition from child actor to independent adult. Luckily, when she opted to devote her time and energy to earning a degree in mathematics from UCLA, she found purpose in her education, leading her to write several books and create arithmetic-based media like "Math Bites." And she did so all with the intention of encouraging young women and girls to get engaged in the "M" part of STEM.

