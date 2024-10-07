Danica McKellar Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From Her Child Acting Days
Television and Hallmark star Danica McKellar took a walk down memory lane, shocking even herself at her transformation since her child acting days. In a post on X, "The West Wing" actor reflected on her early years by sharing a vintage cover of TV Guide.
Ha! 34 years ago this week – June 10-16th, 1989 – the cover of TV Guide. I remember NOT understanding the decision behind those swirly-patterned pants. 😅
And...this week is the season 2 premiere of the new @WonderYearsABC! 🥰
Hope you're all having a WONDER-ful week! 😉🤗 pic.twitter.com/oe2yusa6Ua
— Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) June 13, 2023
Beaming on the cover alongside a young McKellar is her "The Wonder Years" co-star Fred Savage. Both in their baby-faced glory, McKellar mentioned remembering how back then — and even now — she never understood "the decision behind those swirly-patterned pants."
According to a 2022 interview with her son, Draco, on Entertainment Tonight, McKellar found it difficult to transition from child actor to independent adult. Luckily, when she opted to devote her time and energy to earning a degree in mathematics from UCLA, she found purpose in her education, leading her to write several books and create arithmetic-based media like "Math Bites." And she did so all with the intention of encouraging young women and girls to get engaged in the "M" part of STEM.
Danica McKellar has not shied away from the camera in recent years
With her focus on improving the hearts and minds of today's teens, Danica McKellar often jokes it takes more than a good skincare routine to make a lasting impression. Even though she might not recognize her younger self in throwback photos, the "NCIS" actor reminded "Today" viewers that, "By developing your smarts, you become more powerful and you make better choices."
Luckily for fans, McKellar returned to the spotlight through voice acting, and even writing and directing some of her own short films.Always the advocate for young women to get interested in pursuing knowledge, McKellar has often taken roles that support her work outside of acting, such as starring as The Quail in Netflix's "Project Mc²," a show McKellar has lovingly referred to on Instagram as "like Charlie's Angels for teenage girls, with a science twist."
Even though McKeller was a Hallmark star, she's happy to bring her charm to GAC Family after being offered more opportunities to produce as well as act. Growing closer with fellow former child actor co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure has also helped her reunite with her faith and prioritize family, all while having an excellent career.