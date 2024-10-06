9 Times Prince William's Appearance Made Royal Fans Go Wild

William, Prince of Wales, has not always had the easiest time in the British royal family. When he was just 15 years-old, he lost his mother Princess Diana in a very public and tragic car accident. Even back then, the prince struggled with the voraciousness of the British media, as gossip columns tried to spin stories about the biggest tragedy of his life. In the years since Diana's passing, William was forced to watch on as tabloids mocked his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, for her middle-class background. He was obligated to remain tight-lipped when rumors of infidelity circulated about his marriage. And he even had to watch in silence as his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, bashed him in the startling tell-all memoir "Spare."

Advertisement

Although he has certainly suffered in his role, William has remained one of Britain's most beloved royals. A 2024 survey by YouGov revealed that he was the second most adored member of the royal family — ranked only behind the Princess of Wales. Part of the reason for William and Catherine's popularity is certainly their adorable family life. However, the couple's overall charisma might have something to do with it as well. Over the years, the Waleses have made a number of surprise appearances in the United Kingdom and beyond — and their engaging presence has been an inspiration to fans everywhere.