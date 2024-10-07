Barron Trump's College Pick Was A More Comfortable Choice Than We Thought
Barron Trump is officially a college student, and his parents Donald and Melania Trump couldn't be more proud. The former first son, surrounded by secret service agents, arrived at New York University to kick off his first fall semester in 2024. Earlier in the year, the Daily Beast reported that the said university was at the top of Barron's list despite being a break from the Ivy League path his father and siblings pursued.
Donald told the Daily Mail that Barron "was accepted to a lot of colleges" and was considering Pennsylvania University's Wharton School, which the presidential candidate himself attended. But the young Trump ultimately opted for Stern School of Business. "We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated ..." Donald added. " I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."
Just like any proud dad, Donald has nothing but praise for his college-ready son. He's confident that Barron will fare well in his new school. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," he told the outlet. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great." The ex-POTUS also revealed that Barron planned to continue playing soccer at college and has taken an interest in politics. Barron's choice of university comes with more benefits, though.
Is Barron's college pick a smart move?
Although Barron Trump is attending college, he continues to enjoy the comforts of home. In a September 2024 interview, Melania Trump revealed Barron Trump's living situation to Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt. The former first lady revealed that her son decided to live at the Trump Tower residence in Manhattan, where he spent most of his childhood before Donald became president. "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way," Melania added (via People). "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that."
Living at the Trump Tower makes college life more convenient for Barron, especially with just a short commute to campus. While he may not be as independent as some of his peers, Melania said he's fully embracing this exciting chapter of his life. "He's enjoying his college days," she added. "I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child." She also praised her son for his "strength, his intelligence, his knowledge, his kindness." Barron graduated from the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach in May 2024.