Barron Trump's College Pick Was A More Comfortable Choice Than We Thought

Barron Trump is officially a college student, and his parents Donald and Melania Trump couldn't be more proud. The former first son, surrounded by secret service agents, arrived at New York University to kick off his first fall semester in 2024. Earlier in the year, the Daily Beast reported that the said university was at the top of Barron's list despite being a break from the Ivy League path his father and siblings pursued.

Advertisement

Donald told the Daily Mail that Barron "was accepted to a lot of colleges" and was considering Pennsylvania University's Wharton School, which the presidential candidate himself attended. But the young Trump ultimately opted for Stern School of Business. "We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated ..." Donald added. " I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

Just like any proud dad, Donald has nothing but praise for his college-ready son. He's confident that Barron will fare well in his new school. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," he told the outlet. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great." The ex-POTUS also revealed that Barron planned to continue playing soccer at college and has taken an interest in politics. Barron's choice of university comes with more benefits, though.

Advertisement