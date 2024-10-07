NYC Mayor Eric Adams Has Never Been Shy With His Feelings About Trump
Anyone who's been paying attention is aware that New York Mayor Eric Adams isn't Former President Donald Trump's biggest fan. The Republican turned Democrat has criticized Trump on multiple occasions in the past, most notably when he took to Facebook in 2020 to rage against the former president's refusal to bail out his home state in the midst of the pandemic. "This is the same president who just weeks ago bailed out the airlines to the tune of $58 billion," he wrote, adding that Trump appeared to "enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back."
This wasn't the last time Adams took a public jab at Trump. When the court issued a gag order amid Trump's New York fraud trial, which the former president repeatedly violated, there were calls for him to face the consequences. When Adams was asked whether Rikers, New York City's largest jail, would be ready to receive the former president, he responded, "Our amazing commissioner is prepared for whatever comes ... They're professionals, they'll be ready."
After the assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024, Adams took a gentler approach, telling reporters during a press conference that he was horrified by what happened. "It was a chilling, chilling visualization as I watched what happened yesterday," Adams said. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, however, Adams used the opportunity to call for gun control. "Today, in Pennsylvania, we witnessed once again the danger of guns in the hands of violent extremists," he wrote.
Adams was never a Trump fan, but now he's got something in common with the former president
Despite being one of Donald Trump's biggest critics, Adams now has something in common with the former president — an indictment that could end his career. Adams has been charged with corruption and fraud, and he took to X, formerly Twitter, to deny any wrongdoing. Ironically, in March 2024, Adams voiced his support for the same court that is now bringing criminal charges against him when Trump was found guilty. "Our criminal justice process must be respected," Adams wrote in a statement, calling for calm and peaceful protests from those who felt wronged by the verdict.
Ahead of Trump's arraignment back in April 2023, Adams warned the former president's supporters that authorities would act swiftly against those who break the law. "[This city] is not a playground for ... misplaced anger," he said (via Reuters). He specifically called out Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (an avid Trump supporter who is known for her messy public feuds). "Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech — has stated she's coming to town. While you're in town, be on your best behavior," Adams cautioned.
Trump, who has never publicly responded to Adams' jabs, said he saw the mayor's indictment coming, citing it as proof that his own convictions are nothing but political propaganda. "When he talked about how the illegal migrants are hurting our city ... I said, 'You know what? He'll be indicted within a year," Trump said during an address, adding, "I wish him luck."