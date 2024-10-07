NYC Mayor Eric Adams Has Never Been Shy With His Feelings About Trump

Anyone who's been paying attention is aware that New York Mayor Eric Adams isn't Former President Donald Trump's biggest fan. The Republican turned Democrat has criticized Trump on multiple occasions in the past, most notably when he took to Facebook in 2020 to rage against the former president's refusal to bail out his home state in the midst of the pandemic. "This is the same president who just weeks ago bailed out the airlines to the tune of $58 billion," he wrote, adding that Trump appeared to "enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back."

This wasn't the last time Adams took a public jab at Trump. When the court issued a gag order amid Trump's New York fraud trial, which the former president repeatedly violated, there were calls for him to face the consequences. When Adams was asked whether Rikers, New York City's largest jail, would be ready to receive the former president, he responded, "Our amazing commissioner is prepared for whatever comes ... They're professionals, they'll be ready."

After the assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024, Adams took a gentler approach, telling reporters during a press conference that he was horrified by what happened. "It was a chilling, chilling visualization as I watched what happened yesterday," Adams said. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, however, Adams used the opportunity to call for gun control. "Today, in Pennsylvania, we witnessed once again the danger of guns in the hands of violent extremists," he wrote.

