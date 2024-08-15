Marjorie Taylor Greene's Messiest Public Feuds
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has had so many public scuffles with her fellow politicians that many can't help but associate her name with impending drama. Greene has a reputation for running her mouth and never backing down from a fight (of which she more often than not happens to be the instigator), and that's caused plenty of friction within the House of Representatives. One of Greene's more infamous fights that has drawn plenty of attention was her very public spat with Representative Jasmine Crockett, who she openly attacked during a House Committee Meeting. The two got into an argument after Greene persistently brought up former president Donald Trump's New York fraud trial, despite the hearing having nothing to do with it. Crockett proceeded to ask Greene whether she was aware what the meeting was actually about. Greene took offense and clapped back with, "I don't think you know what we're here for... I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."
Chaos erupted, with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for Greene's statements to be scrapped from the record. Oversight Committee Chair James Comer overruled Cortez's request, claiming Greene's remarks did not breach any House rules. This was when Crockett finally clapped back. "Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, correct?"she asked Comer. The meeting erupted in complete chaos, with neither Crockett nor Greene willing to apologize.
Marjorie and Lauren Boebert have gotten into it on more than one occasion
During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Jasmine Crockett said that various members of the Republican Party don't count themselves fans of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She wasn't wrong because GOP Representative Lauren Boebert and Greene have also had it out on several occasions, and their feud went from political to personal when Greene called Boebert "a little b***h" during a heated exchange on the House floor after accusing her of copying her articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. "I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b***h to me," Greene reportedly told Boebert (via The Daily Beast). This wasn't the only time the two women got into a heated fight, either — they reportedly got into a physical altercation in 2022 and bystanders had to intervene to separate the two women.
Boebert has also been accused of throwing Greene under the bus during an interview in which she made it clear that she did not share or support Greene's ludicrous theories like the "Jewish space laser" theory (Greene accused a prominent Jewish family of setting wildfires using non-existent technology back in 2018). She also made it clear that she did not agree with Greene's decision to back Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker. "I don't believe in [McCarthy as speaker], just as I don't believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and all of this," Boebert said (via Newsweek).
Marjorie and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can't stand each other
Given their heated back-and-forth during Marjorie Taylor Greene's altercation with Jasmine Crockett in May 2024, it shouldn't come as a surprise that New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Greene can't stand each other. Greene has demanded that Ocasio-Cortez debate her on several occasions, but the latter has never seemed interested in entertaining Greene's request. Greene has tried to bait Ocasio-Cortez on a few occasions, calling her "a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn't know anything about the economy or economics," in a video on X, formerly Twitter.
Some have gone as far as to say that Greene has an unhealthy obsession with Ocasio-Cortez, especially after she filmed herself taunting her fellow representative in 2019 prior to taking office. Greene live-streamed the entire spectacle of her making her way to Ocasio-Cortez's office on Facebook, saying, "We're going to go see, we're going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez, per CNN. Upon reaching Ocasio-Cortez's office, Greene started yelling at staff from outside Ocasio-Cortez's locked office door. She urged Ocasio-Cortez to "get rid of your diaper" and come outside.
Needless to say, Ocasio-Cortez was not amused, and she told reporters in the aftermath that she was certain Greene was in dire need of some professional help. "[Greene is] deeply unwell and clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now," she said.
Marjorie tried to get Speaker Mike Johnson ousted from the House
It might be fair to say that Speaker Mike Johnson isn't a fan of Marjorie Taylor Greene, given her ceaseless efforts to get him ousted from the House. The whole saga started after Johnson supported the Democrats' efforts to approve $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. Greene wasn't pleased, calling Johnson a traitor. Despite Johnson being a member of the Republican Party, Greene accused him of being a Democratic sympathizer who gives the opposition party everything their heart desires. "By passing the Democrats' agenda and handcuffing the Republicans' ability and influence legislation, our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has aided and abetted the Democrats and the Biden administration in destroying our country," Greene said (via BBC).
Greene's efforts to get rid of Johnson were in vain, however, and her motion was killed in a 359-43 vote, with Democrats overwhelmingly voting in Johnson's favor. Greene was anything but happy with the outcome and took to X, formerly Twitter, to air her grievances. "Democrats voted to save Johnson because they knew it was impossible to take control of the House and they want to keep Johnson because he's given them everything they want," she wrote.
Johnson, on the other hand, remained pretty calm, calling Greene's motion a distraction and saying he hoped the final verdict would put a stop to "the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress."
Marjorie got involved in an online spat with Nancy Mace
It's no secret that Congresswoman Nancy Mace has a rocky relationship with Donald Trump, but she and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't see eye-to-eye either. Mace has been very outspoken about some of her Republican colleagues' racist and antisemitic remarks, most notably the incident where Lauren Boebert referred to Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, as a member of a "Jihad Squad." Mace made her stance clear during a CNN interview, where she condemned Boebert's remarks. "We all have a responsibility to lower the temperature, and this does not do that," Mace said
Greene jumped onto X, formerly Twitter, to defend Boebert and give Mace a piece of her mind after the interview aired. "@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO's (same thing) because she is not conservative, she's pro-abort," Greene wrote. "Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your [sic] out of your league." Mace responded by first correcting Greene's spelling error in the tweet and then reminding her that she gets attacked by the left all the time. "What I'm not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little 'league,'" Mace wrote. Ouch!
Greene and Jimmy Kimmel have been involved in an ongoing back-and-forth
Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has never been one to pull his punches, and his ongoing feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene has often been the topic of his late-night monologues. Kimmel often refers to Greene as the "Green Goblin" or the "Klan Mom," and has called her out on several occasions, most notably after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022. The warrant for the raid included a phrase that indicated deadly force can be used if the need arises. This is a standard phrase on all such warrants, but Trump claimed it indicated the FBI was plotting to kill him, and Greene backed up these ludicrous claims. "What a rich imagination this woman has," Kimmel said on his show (via HuffPost). "You'd almost think she has the brain of a child."
Kimmel previously roasted Greene after she testified in court about the part she played in the January 6 Capitol riots. "[She] played even dumber than she actually is," Kimmel said. Then there was the time Greene expressed her contempt toward the Republican Senators who supported the appointment of Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a tweet, she called them "pro-pedophile," and Kimmel joked that Greene appeared to need a good old slap from Will Smith. Greene tweeted that she filed a threat of violence report with the police in response to Kimmel's statement, to which the latter replied, "Officer? I'd like to report a joke."