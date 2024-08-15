Marjorie Taylor Greene's Messiest Public Feuds

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has had so many public scuffles with her fellow politicians that many can't help but associate her name with impending drama. Greene has a reputation for running her mouth and never backing down from a fight (of which she more often than not happens to be the instigator), and that's caused plenty of friction within the House of Representatives. One of Greene's more infamous fights that has drawn plenty of attention was her very public spat with Representative Jasmine Crockett, who she openly attacked during a House Committee Meeting. The two got into an argument after Greene persistently brought up former president Donald Trump's New York fraud trial, despite the hearing having nothing to do with it. Crockett proceeded to ask Greene whether she was aware what the meeting was actually about. Greene took offense and clapped back with, "I don't think you know what we're here for... I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Chaos erupted, with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for Greene's statements to be scrapped from the record. Oversight Committee Chair James Comer overruled Cortez's request, claiming Greene's remarks did not breach any House rules. This was when Crockett finally clapped back. "Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, correct?"she asked Comer. The meeting erupted in complete chaos, with neither Crockett nor Greene willing to apologize.