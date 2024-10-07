What Happened To Range Beauty After Shark Tank?

Beauty brands arguably find it harder than other companies to secure a deal on "Shark Tank." Typically, the Sharks don't invest in beauty companies because their products don't have enough differentiation to make it an overly saturated market with tons of competition. However, Range Beauty founder Alicia Scott managed to beat the odds by finding a glaring gap in the market. During a chat with Tini Lux, the entrepreneur thought back to the time she used her grandmother's Elizabeth Taylor scented lotion in her younger years and suffered a harsh allergic reaction that prompted Scott to stick only to makeup and skincare products for sensitive skin. Later, she even had eczema flare-ups and cystic acne.

Advertisement

So, Scott created her inclusive beauty brand, which sought to help others with sensitive skin. "We differ from other brands by prioritizing melanin-rich skin and encouraging the discussion of how products work differently on different skin types and tones," Scott explained. "We also specifically call out acne and eczema as those are who are products are formulated for, with ingredients that target and help those associated symptoms."

During their "Shark Tank" pitch, the founder and her cousin Myisha Fantroy admitted that, like millions of other Black women, it was difficult to find shades that matched their skin tone perfectly. As a result, inclusivity was at the core of Range Beauty, and their products were available in "21 under-represented shades." To top it all off, their range included ingredients like argan oil, Vitamin E, and calendula flower, to promote healthy skin.

Advertisement