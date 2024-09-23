What Happened To YouthForia After Shark Tank?

The world of beauty is full of conflicting opinions, but if there's one thing that most people can agree on it's that regularly sleeping with your makeup on is a terrible idea. However, Fiona Co Chan set out to challenge this notion through her better-for-your-skin makeup brand Youthforia. As the ambitious entrepreneur explained on "CBS Mornings," her business idea was inspired by her own struggles constantly dealing with bad skin after falling asleep with makeup on during long-haul flights to Asia for her former tech job.

So, Chan decided to take matters into her own hands but she soon realized that coming up with a great formulation was no easy feat. "It was really difficult because, you know, you always thought that makeup was on one side and skincare was on the other side," Chan acknowledged. "But what we do differently is we combine really nice texturing ingredients of the makeup and then skincare ingredients that are functional so that you can get the best of both worlds."

The intrepid businesswoman also revealed that her team slept with their products on for a couple of months to really put them to the test. During Chan's appearance on "Shark Tank" in 2023, she declared that her products were crafted using "bio-based" ingredients that were easy on the skin and the environment. Youthforia's hero product was the BYO color-changing blush that adapted to an individual's skin to give them a more "natural flush."

