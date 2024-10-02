Everything We Know About Kris Kristofferson's Three Marriages

Kris Kristofferson's life was full of love. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1974, the beloved actor discussed his first marriage, which was with a woman named Frances Beer back in 1960. Although Kris had known Beer since their high school days, the couple only reconnected when he returned home for Christmas in his early 20s. They subsequently welcomed their first child, Tracy Kristofferson, in 1962. The "A Star Is Born" actor was notably writing a novel at the time, which unfortunately wasn't picked up by publishers, so he had to join the Air Force to make ends meet. The couple welcomed their second child, Kris Kristofferson Jr., in 1968 but sadly called it quits the following year.

Then, in 1971, Kris got on a fateful flight from Los Angeles to Memphis, where he met his second wife, singer Rita Coolidge. In her 2016 memoir, "Delta Lady," she shared that their long-haul flight never had a dull moment because they thoroughly enjoyed each other's company. Although the "Blade" star was supposed to go to Nashville to tend to business, he ended up staying with Coolidge.

"Before we went to sleep that night we'd picked out a name for our first child," the "Higher and Higher" singer recalled in her memoir, per People. "There was no doubt in my mind that we were going to be together." Her intuition was correct since they said their "I dos" in 1973 and welcomed their only child, daughter Casey Kristofferson, in 1974. However, their relationship was far from perfect.

