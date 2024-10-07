Glen Powell's Weird Connection To Lana Del Rey's New Husband
Lana Del Rey's surprise marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene left fans bewildered. The Grammy-nominated singer exchanged vows in a simple ceremony held in his Louisiana hometown in September 2024, a far cry from her West Coast roots. But now, another unexpected connection to Jeremy Dufrene has come to the surface. This time, involving actor Glen Powell.
Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in May 2024 (via Reddit), long before the public knew of Jeremy Dufrene or his relationship with Lana Del Rey, Glen Powell shared an anecdote linking himself to the bayou guide. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star, once rumored to be dating his "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney, recounted befriending a "swamp boat captain" while in New Orleans filming the comedy-horror favorite "Scream Queens." That captain, as it turns out, was none other than Jeremy Dufrene himself.
Glen Powell enjoyed the tours so much, he would often take visitors to experience them. In fact, he even posted a snap of the duo mid-excursion to Instagram back in 2015. The caption read: "J-Bone and G-Trash. We're both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry)." With "J-Bone" now married to the "Video Games" songstress, it looks like poor "G-trash" will have to "mingle" on his own. See you later, alligator!
How Lana Del Rey met Jeremy Dufrene
Lana Del Rey first crossed paths with Jeremy Dufrene in 2019 (via Facebook) when she booked an airboat tour in the Pelican State. Their romance didn't bloom until years later, though, when they were both single. The public first got wind of their relationship in August 2024, and the pair wasted no time when they obtained a marriage license that September. Four days later, news of their shock wedding went viral when photos of the couple tying the knot in a waterside tent emerged from the Daily Mail.
Understandably, fans were stunned to learn of the marriage, and social media platforms buzzed with reactions. One user on Reddit quipped: "Was the ring bearer an alligator?" Meanwhile, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted a recent celebrity dating trend: "Bella Hadid moved to Fort Worth for her cowboy bf and Lana Del Rey married an alligator tour guide. Huge cultural shift happening. Dating rappers and metro actors isn't cool anymore lol. We are returning down to earth again." If this is the case, perhaps a Hadid wedding is next on the horizon.