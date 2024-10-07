Glen Powell's Weird Connection To Lana Del Rey's New Husband

Lana Del Rey's surprise marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene left fans bewildered. The Grammy-nominated singer exchanged vows in a simple ceremony held in his Louisiana hometown in September 2024, a far cry from her West Coast roots. But now, another unexpected connection to Jeremy Dufrene has come to the surface. This time, involving actor Glen Powell.

Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in May 2024 (via Reddit), long before the public knew of Jeremy Dufrene or his relationship with Lana Del Rey, Glen Powell shared an anecdote linking himself to the bayou guide. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star, once rumored to be dating his "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney, recounted befriending a "swamp boat captain" while in New Orleans filming the comedy-horror favorite "Scream Queens." That captain, as it turns out, was none other than Jeremy Dufrene himself.

Glen Powell enjoyed the tours so much, he would often take visitors to experience them. In fact, he even posted a snap of the duo mid-excursion to Instagram back in 2015. The caption read: "J-Bone and G-Trash. We're both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry)." With "J-Bone" now married to the "Video Games" songstress, it looks like poor "G-trash" will have to "mingle" on his own. See you later, alligator!

