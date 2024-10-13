Inside What We Know About Hozier's Low-Key Relationship History

Andrew Hozier-Byrne, better known by his professional name Hozier, has enchanted fans with his ethereal tunes. However, not much is known about the Irish singer-songwriter's private life and relationship history. Despite Hozier's seemingly confessional lyrics, he's apparently keen to keep his love life mostly under wraps, similar to fellow singer Reneé Rapp's low-key dating life. However, parasocial relationships tend to cause fans to be curious about celebrities' personal lives regardless of how much or little they share.

Despite not identifying his girlfriends for many years, Hozier reportedly dated a fellow musician named Loah (aka Sallay Matu Garnett). The duo co-wrote his song "Someone New." Although Hozier did not name Loah, while introducing the song at an iHeart Radio performance, the Irishman quipped, "This next song is a fun one. It's about love at its most, at its most momentary, and futile, and [...] shallow and, I suppose, useless. And it's appropriately and tragically co-written by an ex-girlfriend, so" (via YouTube).

During a 2015 "Good Morning America" appearance, Hozier confirmed once more that "Someone New" was co-written with a former lover. Otherwise, public details of his and Loah's reported relationship are scarce. Speculation also flew that Hozier was dating Irish actor Saoirse Ronan after she starred in his "Cherry Wine" music video. An insider divulged to The Irish Sun that the duo had gone on several dates after bonding during the shoot. "They really enjoy each other's company, they seemed to be having a ball," the source asserted. "They make a very cute and extremely talented couple." However, Hozier and Ronan never spoke about their reported romance so it remains unconfirmed.

