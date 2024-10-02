Kate Middleton Made An Emotional Promise With Her Siblings After Her Engagement To William

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, shared their engagement with the world on November 16, 2010. But, Kate told her siblings the exciting news privately, before the announcement. As Pippa and James contemplated the beginning of their sister's official entry into royal life, the three Middletons came to an important conclusion about the future of their sibling relationship. "We make a quiet acknowledgment that we'll always be there for each other, look out for one another, support each other. No matter how crazy things get," James wrote in his memoir, "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life."

Over the course of the last 14 years, this promise became particularly important after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Kate and Pippa have enjoyed a strong bond since they were kids, and their lifelong connection bolstered the princess' recovery. Behind the scenes, Pippa played a crucial role assisting her sister with daily life, as well as being a comforting presence for her royal niece and nephews. "It's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine," one source divulged to Express.

James helped support his sister and her family by giving the Waleses a dog named Orla. He hoped that they could find solace in a pet's companionship throughout Kate's lengthy treatment. "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something," James explained to Hello!

