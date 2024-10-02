Kate Middleton Made An Emotional Promise With Her Siblings After Her Engagement To William
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, shared their engagement with the world on November 16, 2010. But, Kate told her siblings the exciting news privately, before the announcement. As Pippa and James contemplated the beginning of their sister's official entry into royal life, the three Middletons came to an important conclusion about the future of their sibling relationship. "We make a quiet acknowledgment that we'll always be there for each other, look out for one another, support each other. No matter how crazy things get," James wrote in his memoir, "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life."
Over the course of the last 14 years, this promise became particularly important after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Kate and Pippa have enjoyed a strong bond since they were kids, and their lifelong connection bolstered the princess' recovery. Behind the scenes, Pippa played a crucial role assisting her sister with daily life, as well as being a comforting presence for her royal niece and nephews. "It's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine," one source divulged to Express.
James helped support his sister and her family by giving the Waleses a dog named Orla. He hoped that they could find solace in a pet's companionship throughout Kate's lengthy treatment. "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something," James explained to Hello!
The siblings showed solidarity during James' depression diagnosis
Although Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her siblings, Pippa Middleton Matthews and James Middleton, vowed to come to each others' aid even in the most difficult circumstances, it wasn't easy for James to disclose his mental health challenges initially. "For much of the early part of my depression before I got help, I was pushing them away. And I think sometimes the closer someone is to you, the harder it can be for them to help," James explained to "The Life of Bryony" podcast. Eventually, however, when James opened up to his sisters, he was instantly aware he could count on them during this emotional moment. "I felt so much love from them," James shared on the podcast. "They weren't being judgmental; they were really trying to help." Pippa and Kate actively listened and asked thoughtful questions. Later, they accompanied James to therapy sessions.
Before James wrote about his illness in his 2024 memoir, he chronicled his experiences in a 2019 Daily Mail essay. At the time, James acknowledged that Kate's royal work prioritizing mental health helped him feel comfortable about publicly disclosing his experience. While James wanted to help others by being so honest, he's also noted that going through the experience had a positive impact on his relationship with Kate and Pippa. "We speak more openly now about our own mental health as a family. That is a great thing," James informed People.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.