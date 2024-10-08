Kelly Clarkson's Boldest Hair Transformations Over The Years

Kelly Clarkson is versatile when it comes to her mane moves. From long to short, blonde to brunette, and a whole bunch of in between, the singer has shown time and time again that her hair is as ever-evolving as her entertainment career.

Once strictly a vocalist with an award-winning set of lungs, Clarkson has since taken her down-home charm to the land of television, hosting her own series aptly named "The Kelly Clarkson Show." It was on that talk show, the winner of eight Daytime Emmy Awards, that she premiered one of her boldest tress silhouettes: bangs. In November 2023, she started out with a wispy set, then eased into a full, proper fringe — the perfect accessory to the many trendy looks she's worn since her stunning weight loss transformation.

As a beauty reporter for over 20 years, I've been watching Clarkson and all her many hair transformations since the minute she won the first season of "American Idol" back in 2002. Some of her lock looks have been chef's-kiss perfection (like that lash-kissing fringe), while others have been questionable. The journey through Clarkson's hair past is a road paved in clippings, hair dyes, and extensions, and we've rolled up our pants to examine some of the more striking silhouettes.

