The Oscar-Winning Actor Who Was Obsessed With Ted Kennedy
The Kennedy family and their tragedies has been a constant fascination of fans for decades, but one Hollywood star took her infatuation with Ted Kennedy to a new level. Octavia Spencer, Academy Award winner and haunted house owner, confessed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she once snuck into Kennedy's office when she was younger and part of the Congressional Youth Council. The group took a trip to Washington, D.C. and were allowed to watch Congress work, as well as meet their state representative. However, Spencer had zero interest in meeting the Alabama state rep; all she cared about was meeting Kennedy, a Massachusetts senator.
"That was against the rules, but I kind of broke the rules and snuck into his office," Spencer admitted, laughing. Baffled, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Spencer how someone casually breaks into a major politician's office, and she joked, "Not well." Spencer then explained she ultimately just walked into Kennedy's office under the guise of meeting her state rep and not realizing she was in the wrong place. Unfortunately, her Alabama accent blew her cover, as well as saying she was from a town in Massachusetts that didn't exist.
Octavia Spencer shared memorabilia on Instagram from her excursion
While Octavia Spencer didn't get to meet Ted Kennedy like she hoped she would, Kennedy's secretary didn't toss her out or call security. Instead, she gave her a Massachusetts state pin — which made it look like Spencer actually did get to meet Kennedy.
The actress also spoke about this encounter in two posts on Instagram, sharing photos of her 1987 invitation to Washington, D.C. She recounted her story and said the reason she didn't remember the name of the Massachusetts town and said the wrong one was because one of the kids she met from that state was easy on the eyes. "I couldn't recall 'cause he was so damn cute," she gushed in a lengthy caption. "He could have told me he was from Mars and I would have responded OMG, I love red!!" Spencer then shared how she later separated from her group and stowed away in a bathroom before making her escape to Kennedy's office.
In part two of her story on Instagram, she reiterated the rest of the saga but added that she did get to hear Kennedy speak on the phone to his secretary through his office door, which was exciting. "Inside, I was freaking out. Outside, I was trying to maintain my composure," she confessed. After getting busted but then given a Massachusetts state pin, Spencer ended her story with gratitude for the secretary. This tale is almost as heartwarming as Spencer's run-in with Keanu Reeves before she made it big in Hollywood.