The Oscar-Winning Actor Who Was Obsessed With Ted Kennedy

While Octavia Spencer didn't get to meet Ted Kennedy like she hoped she would, Kennedy's secretary didn't toss her out or call security. Instead, she gave her a Massachusetts state pin — which made it look like Spencer actually did get to meet Kennedy.

Advertisement

The actress also spoke about this encounter in two posts on Instagram, sharing photos of her 1987 invitation to Washington, D.C. She recounted her story and said the reason she didn't remember the name of the Massachusetts town and said the wrong one was because one of the kids she met from that state was easy on the eyes. "I couldn't recall 'cause he was so damn cute," she gushed in a lengthy caption. "He could have told me he was from Mars and I would have responded OMG, I love red!!" Spencer then shared how she later separated from her group and stowed away in a bathroom before making her escape to Kennedy's office.

In part two of her story on Instagram, she reiterated the rest of the saga but added that she did get to hear Kennedy speak on the phone to his secretary through his office door, which was exciting. "Inside, I was freaking out. Outside, I was trying to maintain my composure," she confessed. After getting busted but then given a Massachusetts state pin, Spencer ended her story with gratitude for the secretary. This tale is almost as heartwarming as Spencer's run-in with Keanu Reeves before she made it big in Hollywood.

Advertisement