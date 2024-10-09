The Rumored Tension Between Kamala Harris And Joe Biden, Explained

Ever since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, people seemed to have kind of forgotten about him, and rumors are flying that Biden feels that Harris is giving him the cold shoulder too. During Harris' first debate against Donald Trump, in September, the former president said Harris "is Biden," to which she responded, "Clearly, I am not Joe Biden [...] What I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country," (via ABC News). In fact, the vice president rarely mentioned her boss and his policies during their tense back and forth, and she notably didn't defend Biden against Trump's insults either.

Now, rumor has it that there's some tension brewing. Unnamed White House sources who spoke to NBC News conveyed that the president is hurt by Harris' failure to mention him and his policies more often in her campaign speeches. She used to refer to Biden frequently upon entering the presidential race, but that's no longer the case. Aside from feeling a little wounded that his party has seemingly moved on without a second thought, sources clarified that Biden totally understood why it was happening from a political standpoint. But it still stung. In a comprehensive campaign speech focusing on economic policies, Harris failed to mention the commander in chief at all.

She's even reverted to referring to the Biden-Harris administration as "we" instead of citing the president directly. The Democratic candidate has to toe the line between standing with Biden and also presenting herself as someone who will bring something new to the table, which is no easy task. According to sources, she's loyal to Biden and vice versa, but it's apparently putting a strain on their relationship with a source noting, "It's very complex."

