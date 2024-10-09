Kimberly Guilfoyle's Past Praise Of Don Jr.'s Fidelity Hasn't Aged Well

The Trumps don't have the best track record when it comes to fidelity, and Donald Trump Jr. is no exception. His first marriage ended in divorce because Don Jr. cheated on his wife, Vanessa Trump, with reality star and singer Aubrey O'Day. When he got engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, some assumed that Don Jr. was finally ready to settle down including, presumably, his new fiancée. At her birthday party in March 2024, Guilfoyle couldn't gush about Don Jr. enough, calling him "the greatest blessing in my life" before adding, "His loyalty and his fidelity and his enthusiasm for me is truly unparalleled to what I've experienced in this life," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

This wasn't the only time Guilfoyle sang her fiancé's praises either. When Don Jr's own birthday rolled around, she commemorated it on Instagram. "You are my best friend and my soulmate," the former Fox News host enthused. "Here's to us and our incredibly blessed life we share together. Looking forward to creating new memories and enjoying more adventures together." Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, her comments about Don Jr.'s unwavering loyalty to her didn't exactly age very well. Just a short while later, the internet was set ablaze when the Daily Mail published scandalous photographs showing Don Jr. looking very cozy with Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite.

Eagle-eyed bystanders even told the outlet that they locked lips during their very public outing (there is no photographic evidence of this, however). "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," one eyewitness dished, while another added, "They were definitely on a date." A third bystander even detailed, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other." It seemed that, despite Guilfoyle's faith in her man, Don Jr. simply couldn't help himself, and while many waited for the couple to announce their inevitable breakup, it hasn't happened — yet.

