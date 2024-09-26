Kimberly Guilfoyle Tries To Quell Don Jr. Affair Rumors & Accidentally Shows Truth About Their Relationship
Amidst rumors that Donald Trump Jr. has been having an affair, his fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has made a very subtle statement about the rumors on social media. Unfortunately, while the photo she posted on her Instagram story did seem to speak volumes about her and Don Jr.'s relationship, it didn't say what she likely wanted it to. Guilfoyle's avoidance of the topic on social media indeed wasn't helping to quell the gossip, but this post likely won't, either.
Chatter about Don Jr. possibly cheating on Guilfoyle with model Bettina Anderson has sent the pair's split rumors into overdrive. Despite being very active on social media, often promoting her father-in-law-to-be's presidential campaign, Guilfoyle's choice to ignore the gossip on social media has been screaming deflection. Don Jr. has been more absent from her Instagram than usual, and most recently, her post about the pair's joint appearance didn't feature them side-by-side in a single photo. Now, on September 25, Guilfoyle posted a photo of her and Don Jr. in Bucharest, Romania. While the couple is standing next to each other, their extremely awkward body language is doing more harm than good when it comes to optics.
Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's body language doesn't bode well for their relationship
Surely, not posing together for photos at events both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were attending wasn't doing anything to keep the affair rumors at bay. Yet, in the photo on Guilfoyle's Instagram story showing the pair side-by-side, they somehow looked even colder toward each other than when they weren't together at all. While they are standing next to each other, they are barely even accidentally touching, both staring straight ahead with their arms at their sides, looking uncomfortable. The next image in the carousel showed the couple standing together again with nearly equal awkwardness. In it, Guilfoyle is leaning in slightly toward Don Jr., while he is, again, awkwardly staring straight ahead.
It's clear that Guilfoyle is making a conscious choice not to address the cheating rumors head-on and is, instead, remaining focused on campaigning for Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the gossip surrounding the couple is causing a distraction. With her frequent social media posting and perpetual full glam makeup, it's obvious that optics are important to Guilfoyle. And she's certainly aware of the rumors about her relationship and how a little public affection between the two would likely go a long way. Yet, sometimes body language can't be faked, and in this case, it's sending a clear message that there may, in fact, be truth to the split rumors.