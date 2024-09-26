Kimberly Guilfoyle Tries To Quell Don Jr. Affair Rumors & Accidentally Shows Truth About Their Relationship

Amidst rumors that Donald Trump Jr. has been having an affair, his fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has made a very subtle statement about the rumors on social media. Unfortunately, while the photo she posted on her Instagram story did seem to speak volumes about her and Don Jr.'s relationship, it didn't say what she likely wanted it to. Guilfoyle's avoidance of the topic on social media indeed wasn't helping to quell the gossip, but this post likely won't, either.

Advertisement

Chatter about Don Jr. possibly cheating on Guilfoyle with model Bettina Anderson has sent the pair's split rumors into overdrive. Despite being very active on social media, often promoting her father-in-law-to-be's presidential campaign, Guilfoyle's choice to ignore the gossip on social media has been screaming deflection. Don Jr. has been more absent from her Instagram than usual, and most recently, her post about the pair's joint appearance didn't feature them side-by-side in a single photo. Now, on September 25, Guilfoyle posted a photo of her and Don Jr. in Bucharest, Romania. While the couple is standing next to each other, their extremely awkward body language is doing more harm than good when it comes to optics.

Advertisement