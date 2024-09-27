Kimberly Guilfoyle's New Post Kicks Desperation To Hide Don Jr. Affair Rumors To The Next Level
In September 2024, the Daily Mail broke the news of Donald Trump Jr.'s rumored infidelity involving Bettina Anderson. Since then, Kimberly Guilfoyle's social media posts have created more confusion about where things stand between her and her fiancé, Don Jr. Lately, Guilfoyle's Instagram account has been awash in various screenshots involving the 2024 Presidential election, many of which are reposts from her X (formerly Twitter) account. When she does pivot to posts including Don Jr., Guilfoyle's awkward carousels of photos seem to exacerbate the tense situation. On September 27, Guilfoyle returned to this strategy with a series of photos from her and Don Jr.'s recent work trip to Europe. "Incredible trip to Belgrade, Serbia, and Bucharest, Romania with @donaldjtrumpjr," Guilfoyle captioned the Instagram post.
While some believe that Don Jr. took the trip with Guilfoyle to display a united front, the photos create more questions than answers. Oddly, Guilfoyle has chosen to tag her fiancé in all eight of the photos, even though he's not in two of them. In those instances where Guilfoyle's the only one in the photo, the armrest of her chair is tagged for Don Jr. To add to the controversy, photos of the couple together on the excursion seem to reinforce the idea of disconnectedness between them. Guilfoyle posted one of these pics the day before, and, with their uneasy pose of arms straight at their sides looking straight ahead, some believe she's accidentally shown that their relationship is in trouble.
Guilfoyle's employed this unconventional tagging technique before
In Instagram posts about a "victory dinner" held by Florida's Republican Party on September 7, Kimberly Guilfoyle also added multiple tags that included Donald Trump Jr., even though he wasn't anywhere to be seen. For instance, in a series of photos featuring Guilfoyle speaking at the event, a flagpole in the first pic was tagged with her fiancé's name.
There are several weird things about Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship already, and it can be hard to parse the dynamics of a relationship from the outside. However, one possible area of trouble is the common ground that Bettina Anderson has with the Trump family. Anderson's purportedly friends with Vanessa Trump, Don. Jr.'s ex-wife. As evidence of her affiliation with the family, Anderson sat one row behind Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention.
Since Guilfoyle has declined to address how she feels about the affair rumors, insiders have speculated on her current behavior. "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," one person informed the Daily Mail. Some also believe that Guilfoyle's trying to keep her cool because her future plans are contingent on the 2024 election results. "Basically her career is so closely tied to Donald Trump Jr. thaat I don't think she would let this emotional reaction get in the way of her next move," journalist Tara Palmeri hypothesized on her podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win."