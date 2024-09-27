Kimberly Guilfoyle's New Post Kicks Desperation To Hide Don Jr. Affair Rumors To The Next Level

In September 2024, the Daily Mail broke the news of Donald Trump Jr.'s rumored infidelity involving Bettina Anderson. Since then, Kimberly Guilfoyle's social media posts have created more confusion about where things stand between her and her fiancé, Don Jr. Lately, Guilfoyle's Instagram account has been awash in various screenshots involving the 2024 Presidential election, many of which are reposts from her X (formerly Twitter) account. When she does pivot to posts including Don Jr., Guilfoyle's awkward carousels of photos seem to exacerbate the tense situation. On September 27, Guilfoyle returned to this strategy with a series of photos from her and Don Jr.'s recent work trip to Europe. "Incredible trip to Belgrade, Serbia, and Bucharest, Romania with @donaldjtrumpjr," Guilfoyle captioned the Instagram post.

While some believe that Don Jr. took the trip with Guilfoyle to display a united front, the photos create more questions than answers. Oddly, Guilfoyle has chosen to tag her fiancé in all eight of the photos, even though he's not in two of them. In those instances where Guilfoyle's the only one in the photo, the armrest of her chair is tagged for Don Jr. To add to the controversy, photos of the couple together on the excursion seem to reinforce the idea of disconnectedness between them. Guilfoyle posted one of these pics the day before, and, with their uneasy pose of arms straight at their sides looking straight ahead, some believe she's accidentally shown that their relationship is in trouble.

