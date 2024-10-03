Jennifer Aniston Tackles Those Barack Obama Affair Rumors With A Surprising Confession

Over the course of Jennifer Aniston's stunning transformation as an actor, she's become a popular target of rumors. On October 2, 2024, Aniston was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and she took the opportunity to address viral rumors that claimed she and Barack Obama had an affair. The false narrative emerged in July 2024, first on the "Who? Weekly" podcast and then in the August 5, 2024 edition of In Touch Weekly. The magazine's cover teased a split photo of the actor and the former president with provocative text, including, "They're obsessed with each other." Beyond this seemingly spicy facade, however, the article quashed the conjecture.

When Kimmel showed Aniston the In Touch cover, she started laughing and uttered an expletive. "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid's going to make up a story and then it's that," Anniston informed Kimmel. Surprisingly, in this case, Aniston's reaction was sanguine. "I was not mad at it." The "Friends" actor then affirmed that the story was bogus.

Not only had the two never had an affair, but Aniston's time with Barack was limited to a single meeting. In contrast, the actor and Michelle Obama have spent more time together. For instance, Michelle and Aniston posed for a photo promoting the 2018 episodes of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Coincidentally, this same pic (with DeGeneres cropped out) was included on the In Touch cover.

