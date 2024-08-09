Did Barack Obama Have An Affair With Jennifer Aniston? Inside The Viral Rumors

Former President Barack Obama has been married to Michelle Obama since 1992. Despite Michelle's father thinking their relationship wouldn't last, it has persisted through decades and two presidential terms. However, it hasn't been free from infidelity rumors. One of the most outlandish rumors to hit the Obamas' relationship was that Barack had an affair with "Friends" actor Jennifer Aniston.

Advertisement

The hosts of the "Who? Weekly" pop culture podcast, Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger, seem to have contributed to the rumors. On their X, formerly known as Twitter, account in July 2024, they tweeted their surprise that In Touch Weekly published an article in their printed edition about the rumored affair and quoted Weber from a Patreon-exclusive episode of the "Who? Weekly" podcast. The screenshot of the article quoted Weber as saying, "The goss is ... Michelle and Barack [Obama] are living separate lives, and Barack is f***ing Jennifer Aniston." Weber admitted it could definitely be speculation, but said the info was from "reliable sources." Seemingly impressed at their reach, "Who? Weekly" replied to their own tweet and said: "OK InTouch subscribes to our Patreon????????????????? when world exclusive... is you with an upside-down smiley face.

Advertisement

UHHHHHH did anyone look INSIDE that issue In Touch cuz pic.twitter.com/zaTXlSfiUp — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) July 27, 2024

Per PopCulture, the wild accusations about Aniston and Barack were confirmed false by In Touch Weekly — but the publication's story claimed Aniston and Barack were getting too platonically chummy for Michelle's liking.