Trump Used Two Words To Sum Up His Icy Feelings On Mike Pence On January 6

It's no surprise that Donald Trump is no longer a fan of his former Vice President Mike Pence. Yet, just how lowly the former President thinks of Pence still manages to come as a shock. The legal brief that was filed by special counsel Jack Smith in the case regarding Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election is officially public. The brief reveals Trump's response when he heard how the infamous January 6 attacks might affect Pence, and Trump's short reply is making waves.

According to the filing, not only was Trump behind the attack on the Capitol, but he and those assisting him were planning it long before the election even took place. Trump allegedly urged Pence to rebuff the results of the election to no avail. Trump was reportedly told that the January 6 attack could put Pence in danger, and his reply was as chilling as it was succinct. Per CBS News, according to the filing, Trump simply asked, "So what?" The filing states "When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office."