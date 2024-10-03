The View Co-Host Sunny Hostin's Explosive Take On Melania Crosses The Line With Trump Fans
It seems that "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin struck a nerve with Donald Trump supporters. Hostin and her fellow co-hosts are no strangers to criticizing the former President, nor are they strangers to enraging his fans. Yet, Hostin's opinion on Donald's marriage to Melania Trump is going viral and causing quite a bit of backlash.
Melania's eponymous memoir is set to hit shelves in less than a week, so it's no surprise that the co-hosts on "The View" are busy talking about the former First Lady and what we can expect from her book. Plenty of people have theories about Donald and Melania's marriage and whether it may be on the rocks, and Hostin wasn't afraid to share her own. "I think she hates him," she said bluntly. Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying, "well, yeah. That's a given." Hostin added, "I also think that she wants to take him out." There is plenty of buzz surrounding this wording on the internet, with folks suggesting that Hostin was claiming that Melania wants to kill her husband. One viral tweet stated, "Crowd starts clapping after 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin appears to suggest that Melania Trump wants to k*ll Donald Trump." Yet, Hostin quickly followed her statement up with "She does not want to be the First Lady anymore," suggesting that she may have meant that Melania wanted Donald out of the 2024 Presidential race. Regardless of Hostin's intentions, her words are getting quite a bit of attention.
Melania may not want Donald to be elected President
Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, aren't holding back about Sunny Hostin's comments, and hyperbole certainly isn't in short supply. "Without a doubt [Hostin] is the most vile human being on the planet and second place is not even close," one tweet asserted. "They are all sick individuals but none worse than Sunny Hostin," another X user claimed. Unsurprisingly, far-right activist Laura Loomer chimed in, claiming that "The View" co-hosts are "so jealous" of Melania Trump, adding, "Have you ever seen a group of more miserable brain dead b****es than the harpies on @TheView?"
Whether Hostin was claiming that Melania Trump wants Donald Trump's demise or hoping for his loss in the upcoming election is unclear. Either way, this is simply Hostin's personal theory. Yet, her suggestion that Melania doesn't want to be First Lady again has some evidence to back it up. On the MeidasTouch podcast in 2024, Melania's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said that in terms of being First Lady, Melania "never wanted to be there in the first place," per Newsweek. In 2021, a source told People that "If [Donald] runs [for President again,] I doubt she will be involved at all," a prediction that has, in many ways, come true, as Melania has been notably absent from the campaign trail. The source added, "If he should win, that would be the worst-case scenario for her. Things will need to be evaluated at such a time."