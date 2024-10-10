Demi Moore Can't Escape The Pricey Plastic Surgery Rumors
With a celebrated career spanning four decades, actor Demi Moore has captivated audiences with her stunning features. Over the years, however, rumors Moore has had extensive plastic surgery seemed to follow her everywhere. Moore repeatedly rejected these accusations for the first half of her career, often denying any type of major surgery. In 2010, she hit a fever pitch, defending herself against the claims, telling Elle UK (via Today), "It just irritates me that people are constantly saying how much I've spent on plastic surgery."
Typically, the "G.I. Jane" star handles these accusations with grace and deflection. But as Vogue noted, when Moore stepped onto the Fendi runway in 2021, everyone was astir about her dramatic face shape. And according to the Daily Mail, this lead some to claim she's spent more money on work done throughout the years than she's been willing to let on.
Demi Moore admits to some plastic surgery, but denies most allegations
During Demi Moore's relationship with Ashton Kutcher, fans began scrutinizing the "Striptease" star's appearance. With the popularity of Botox taking off in the early 2000s, Moore has been chasing down rumors about using it to preserve her immaculate features ever since. This led to Moore claiming she's never gone under the knife in 2007.
The "Ghost" actor has also been incredibly vocal about her bodily insecurities. Stating she's taken projects or posed for iconic Vanity Fair covers specifically to overcome them. In a September 2024 interview with Variety, Moore admitted to pursuing roles "that would give me an opportunity to help me overcome insecurities about my body." Using this publicity tactic to defer rumors for as long as she could, Moore finally opened up about dental surgery she'd previously had. In 2017, Moore popped into "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to admit to having fake front teeth.
However, some believe she's had significantly more work done than just that. Popular plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov suggests she's at least had some cheek filler, lip filler, and even a potential facelift. Plus, in recent years, it appears she's had work done to reverse some botched surgeries, leading to a more healthy look. Whatever it is she's doing, "The Substance" star is certainly looking amazing as she continues to turn criticism into an opportunity to open up about bodily health and insecurities.