Why The Queen Refused To Make Kate Middleton A Princess After Marrying Prince William

Prior to William, Prince of Wales marrying Catherine, Princess of Wales, he reportedly spoke with his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, about the title his future wife would obtain. According to a 2010 piece from The Telegraph's now-defunct Mandrake column, Prince William was reportedly certain what he wanted for himself and Kate Middleton. As a courtier told the outlet, "He says he was born Prince William and wants to continue to be known as that. He wants Kate to become Princess Catherine." However, that isn't the standard for royals. If a woman marries into the royal family and she and her husband do not receive title upgrades, such as becoming a duke and duchess, for instance, she is usually referred to as "Princess" and her husband's name.

Speculating on Kate's future title, royal historian Kenneth Rose argued, "Kate is a commoner and could not be known as 'Princess Catherine.'" He added, "However, it is up to the queen what title she gives her and there have been one or two exceptions." He mentioned how the Duchess of Gloucester became Princess Alice after her husband's death. On Kate hypothetically becoming Princess Catherine, Rose noted, "If this happened, I am pretty certain that Princess Michael of Kent, for example, would ask to become Princess Marie-Christine. I should think that there will be some pressure put on him [William] not to change the system." It seems Her Majesty decided not to shake things up, since she didn't make Kate a titled princess upon her marriage to William.

However, it likely was nothing personal, since Elizabeth and Kate reportedly got along very well.