What We Know About Kate Middleton's Name And Why No One Calls Her Catherine

Before she became Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William's wife was known to the public as Kate Middleton. And after Kate Middleton became Catherine, Princess of Wales, the media and the general public alike continued to use her pre-royal name. While she hasn't released an official statement on the matter, it's been said that she has never preferred the shortened version of her first name. What's more, her nearest and dearest have historically stuck with Catherine — yes, even before she married into the royal family. And yet, she cannot shake the name Kate. (Fortunately, she was able to shake the "Waity Katie" moniker once William proposed and she no longer had to wait to wed the future king.)

Though the Princess of Wales has attempted to leave the name Kate behind, the endeavor has proven to be easier said than done. After all, it's the name royal watchers knew when she first became a public figure. As writer Gloria Feldt told HuffPost in 2013, "Kate Middleton is seen more as a whole person; [she] established an identity for herself, so it's harder to separate that from her name."

When it comes to Catherine's name, there are a lot of twists and turns — and not just because of the "Kate" factor. From title changes to nicknames to rumors, this is what we know about Kate Middleton, er, Princess Catherine's name.