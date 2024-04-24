King Charles Cements His & Kate Middleton's Close Bond With New Title
Kate Middleton will now officially be known as more than Catherine, Princess of Wales. King Charles III has given Kate a new honor, and this means more than a new title for the princess; it's actually a major moment in the history of the royal family. Beyond the honor itself, the timing of Charles' decision speaks volumes about how he feels about his daughter-in-law.
On April 23, which marks St.George's Day, Charles appointed new honors to a list of lucky recipients. Among the list posted on the royal family's official website is Kate, whose specific new title is not just new to her; she is the first person ever to receive it. The official statement reads, "His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, GCVO, to be Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour" and notes, "This is a new appointment." This news comes mere months after Charles and Kate's simultaneous hospitalization in January made royal history, marking the first time the royal family announced that two of its members had been hospitalized in one day. Now, the pair is in the midst of cancer recovery at the same time. Consequently, giving this honor to Kate comes at a special time for both royals.
The title has an important meaning and timing
While other recipients also just earned titles courtesy of the king, Kate earned a brand new title and was the only new addition to The Order of the Companions of Honour, an order that no royal family member has ever been a part of. The royal family's statement noted that The Order of the Companions of Honour was established way back in 1917 courtesy of King George V. This honor is bestowed upon folks who have made major accomplishments in medicine, science, the arts, or public service. The Order of the Companions of Honour has an associated saying: "In action faithful and in honour clear."
In addition to her public service, including her "Shaping Us" campaign, art has always been important to Kate. While at St. Andrews University, where she first met William, Prince of Wales, Kate studied art history. Throughout her time as a part of the royal family, she has remained steadfast in her support of the arts. She has supported the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Photographic Society, the Victoria and Albert Museum, as well as the charity The Art Room, through which she has visited classrooms and helped students make art.
Prince William also received a new title
It is easy to see how Kate Middleton and King Charles III's concurrent health issues may have impacted their relationship. Fighting cancer alongside his daughter-in-law has likely made Charles feel even more bonded to Kate. Charles' choice to give Kate this honor at this time shows just how much the royals value the princess even when she is away in recovery. Despite the many conspiracy theories, rumors, and concerns surrounding Kate over the past few months, she has made it clear that she is staying out of the public eye as she receives treatment in the wake of her cancer diagnosis. Beyond the fact that Charles is choosing to honor Kate, his timing also shows his support for the princess during her recovery.
In addition to Kate, Prince William also received a new honor from his dad. William is now a Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath. This is a title reserved for standout civil servants or military members. Charles had this title himself until he became king in 2022. He has now passed it on to William, who served in the military in different positions from 2009 through 2017. These new titles are a bright spot in what has been a truly difficult year for the royal family so far, and they prove that despite their struggles, Charles has unwavering faith in the future king and queen.