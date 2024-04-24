King Charles Cements His & Kate Middleton's Close Bond With New Title

Kate Middleton will now officially be known as more than Catherine, Princess of Wales. King Charles III has given Kate a new honor, and this means more than a new title for the princess; it's actually a major moment in the history of the royal family. Beyond the honor itself, the timing of Charles' decision speaks volumes about how he feels about his daughter-in-law.

On April 23, which marks St.George's Day, Charles appointed new honors to a list of lucky recipients. Among the list posted on the royal family's official website is Kate, whose specific new title is not just new to her; she is the first person ever to receive it. The official statement reads, "His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, GCVO, to be Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour" and notes, "This is a new appointment." This news comes mere months after Charles and Kate's simultaneous hospitalization in January made royal history, marking the first time the royal family announced that two of its members had been hospitalized in one day. Now, the pair is in the midst of cancer recovery at the same time. Consequently, giving this honor to Kate comes at a special time for both royals.