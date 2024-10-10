Did Michelle Obama Ever Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said

It's no secret that society holds women to an unrealistic beauty standard. Not only are they expected to remain impossibly youthful well into maturity, but they're supposed to make doing so look effortless and natural. Yet, if a woman even so much as considers undergoing plastic surgery to maintain their appearance, they are mercilessly derided for their vanity. Few woman in American life are more familiar with this double-standard more Michelle Obama, who spent eight long years having everything from her cheekbones to her impressively muscular arms dissected by the ring-wing press.

However, when asked if she would consider having plastic surgery back in 2014, the former first lady offered a refreshingly candid response. Rather than shying away from the taboo subject, Mrs. Obama pushed back against stigma that all too often dominates the conversation around plastic surgery. Speaking on the eve of her 50th birthday, she told People (via CBS News), "Women should have the freedom to do whatever they need to do to feel good about themselves." She went on to admit that although she didn't expect to undergo any cosmetic procedures herself, she's learned to "never say never."

While it's unclear whether Mrs. Obama has elected to take the plunge in the decade since she made these comments, her nuanced take indicates she wouldn't have a problem telling people if she had.

