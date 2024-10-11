The Age Gap Between Lana Del Rey & New Husband Jeremy Dufrene Is Bigger Than We Thought

Unfortunately, Lana Del Rey's relationship with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, has faced plenty of pushback from diehard fans not only due to the couple's sizeable age gap but also because of Dufrene's past relationships. According to The Sun, the alligator tour guide was previously married to a woman named Gina, with whom he shares three children. Before getting together with Del Rey, the boat captain was also engaged to his ex-girlfriend, Kelli Welsh, for over a decade but they called time on their relationship in October 2023. Welsh expressed her surprise over the sudden development in an interview with the Daily Mail, explaining, "I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month. But I am happy for him."

Welsh, who initially dated Dufrene prior to his marriage to Gina, stressed that she has no bad feelings towards her ex despite this surprising turn of events, gushing, "He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing." Moreover, Welsh believes that Defrene's love for Del Rey is completely genuine. "I will say that he really does look happy with her," she pointed out. "And she does with him, which is a good thing to see. It's not a fake happy — he truly is in love with her." As for the "Born to Die" singer, she was also reportedly engaged to fellow musician Clayton Johnson for less than a year before splitting in October 2021.

