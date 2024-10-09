Diddy Tried To Convince Prince William & Prince Harry To Attend His Wild Parties In Their Youth
This article includes discussion of sexual abuse.
Many A-list celebrities have been exposed for having relationships with the highly controversial music mogul Diddy, who has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, among many other offenses. Diddy was known for constantly bragging about his A-list connections, and while neither Harry, Duke of Sussex, nor William, Prince of Wales, has been confirmed as being involved with the rapper's disturbing crimes, one interview reemerged amidst the shocking news that featured Diddy expressing regret that Prince Harry and Prince William never attended his nightmarish parties, which were colloquially described as "freak offs."
After being sued by former girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura for physical and emotional abuse in December 2023, more than 100 victims came forward with similar allegations against the Grammy winner. Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, in Manhattan. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo defended the disgraced rapper, reasoning, "Is it sex trafficking? Not if everybody wants to be there," (via the BBC). If found guilty, Diddy faces 15 years to life in prison.
During these aforementioned freak offs, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker allegedly used drugs to coerce women and men into engaging in days-long orgies. Diddy had several paid helpers who collected sex workers to participate. And, if the victims did not consent to taking part, violent actions were taken to force them. Law enforcement reportedly discovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil across Diddy's Miami and L.A. homes.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
What Diddy said regarding Prince Harry and Prince William
While a guest on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2011, Sean "Diddy" Combs briefly discussed Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, stating, "Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don't you come hang out with me?'" Diddy was once photographed alongside Prince Harry and Prince William after the rapper performed at the Princess Diana Memorial Concert at Wembley Arena in 2007. It was reported at the time that the two brothers also spent time with him at an afterparty at London nightclub Paper.
While there haven't been many ties linking either Harry or William to Diddy's disturbing parties, singer Jaguar Wright claimed in a TikTok that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were featured in a tape that was once in Diddy's possession. Wright also alleged that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who infamously had ties to disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein, was a frequent attendee of Diddy's parties too.
"I think what will shock people are the politicians and the royals that were on that tape," the singer claimed. "And I'm still trying to figure out when Harry and Meghan are gonna be honest about their freak off tape. I don't think anybody really wants to talk about the fact that the royal family had many times at the Diddy parties. Especially that weirdo uncle."
The sordid pasts of Prince Harry and Prince William
The "trouble" that Diddy referred to on "The Graham Norton Show" surrounded Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales', alleged drug-fueled vacation in Las Vegas back in 2012. While Prince Harry and Prince William are currently embroiled in an ongoing feud, they were once super close and embarked on several, seemingly debauched excursions together. According to Radar Online, a source close to Harry discussed the apparently wild Vegas trip, recalling, "Things got pretty crazy in Prince Harry's suite that night. Everyone was drinking and drugs were also being used by some people. Some people were snorting cocaine."
In his autobiography "Spare," the prince admitted to using cocaine a handful of times in his youth. Also in 2012, another insider revealed to the Daily Mail that Harry was almost involved in a physical fight while partying in Switzerland, again with William. The prince was caught indulging in a lavish lifestyle on his own as well. While living it up in Croatia in 2011, Harry was spotted partying extensively and even jumping into a fountain. The warring brothers are now both married with children, but they still enjoy a good party, at least the latter. William had a huge 41st birthday party in 2023, which reportedly involved a trip to a nightclub.