Diddy Tried To Convince Prince William & Prince Harry To Attend His Wild Parties In Their Youth

Many A-list celebrities have been exposed for having relationships with the highly controversial music mogul Diddy, who has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, among many other offenses. Diddy was known for constantly bragging about his A-list connections, and while neither Harry, Duke of Sussex, nor William, Prince of Wales, has been confirmed as being involved with the rapper's disturbing crimes, one interview reemerged amidst the shocking news that featured Diddy expressing regret that Prince Harry and Prince William never attended his nightmarish parties, which were colloquially described as "freak offs."

After being sued by former girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura for physical and emotional abuse in December 2023, more than 100 victims came forward with similar allegations against the Grammy winner. Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, in Manhattan. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo defended the disgraced rapper, reasoning, "Is it sex trafficking? Not if everybody wants to be there," (via the BBC). If found guilty, Diddy faces 15 years to life in prison.

During these aforementioned freak offs, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker allegedly used drugs to coerce women and men into engaging in days-long orgies. Diddy had several paid helpers who collected sex workers to participate. And, if the victims did not consent to taking part, violent actions were taken to force them. Law enforcement reportedly discovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil across Diddy's Miami and L.A. homes.

