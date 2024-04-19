Diddy's Controversy Has People Re-Examining This Ellen DeGeneres Show Moment

Rampant allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs go back to the '90s. More recently the rapper has been accused "of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms" (via NBC News), sparking raids at his L.A. and Miami homes in March 2024. Some allegations include accounts of parties thrown by Diddy where he committed some of his alleged crimes, with one disturbing Diddy lawsuit even mentioning Prince Harry. Following the raids, people re-examined a "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" clip in which the eponymous host asked Diddy about his parties.

In a TikTok uploaded by @joy.of.everything in March 2024, DeGeneres is seen walking past paparazzi. One asked, "Ellen, were you surprised by the allegations about P. Diddy?" They brought up Diddy's many appearances on DeGeneres' talk show and asked, "Have you been to his parties?" DeGeneres glanced at the speaker but didn't answer before entering her car.

The video transitions to a Diddy appearance on DeGeneres' show from Season 7. In the episode, which aired in 2009, DeGeneres asked if she was invited to his birthday party. Diddy said he invites her to every party but, "You just haven't seemed to show up." DeGeneres said if he threw a party on the West Coast instead of the East Coast, she would go. Diddy joked he'd throw a party at DeGeneres' home. The video cut to a new clip, where Diddy said, "I mean at the afterparty." DeGeneres mumbled, "Mm-hm, no, I know about those." Some took that as a sign that DeGeneres was knowledgeable of what went down at Diddy's parties.