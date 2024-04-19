Diddy's Controversy Has People Re-Examining This Ellen DeGeneres Show Moment
Rampant allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs go back to the '90s. More recently the rapper has been accused "of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms" (via NBC News), sparking raids at his L.A. and Miami homes in March 2024. Some allegations include accounts of parties thrown by Diddy where he committed some of his alleged crimes, with one disturbing Diddy lawsuit even mentioning Prince Harry. Following the raids, people re-examined a "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" clip in which the eponymous host asked Diddy about his parties.
In a TikTok uploaded by @joy.of.everything in March 2024, DeGeneres is seen walking past paparazzi. One asked, "Ellen, were you surprised by the allegations about P. Diddy?" They brought up Diddy's many appearances on DeGeneres' talk show and asked, "Have you been to his parties?" DeGeneres glanced at the speaker but didn't answer before entering her car.
The video transitions to a Diddy appearance on DeGeneres' show from Season 7. In the episode, which aired in 2009, DeGeneres asked if she was invited to his birthday party. Diddy said he invites her to every party but, "You just haven't seemed to show up." DeGeneres said if he threw a party on the West Coast instead of the East Coast, she would go. Diddy joked he'd throw a party at DeGeneres' home. The video cut to a new clip, where Diddy said, "I mean at the afterparty." DeGeneres mumbled, "Mm-hm, no, I know about those." Some took that as a sign that DeGeneres was knowledgeable of what went down at Diddy's parties.
In the full interview, Diddy discusses his parties more
One commenter on the TikTok of Ellen DeGeneres and Sean "Diddy" Combs said, "She knows, we know she knows." Another said, "The silence speaks volumes," referring to how in the paparazzi footage, DeGeneres — who has had ups and downs since the end of her talk show — didn't say a word.
The full Season 7 interview was uploaded to the show's official YouTube channel over a decade later in 2022. The part edited out of the TikTok included DeGeneres asking for the time frame of Diddy's parties and being surprised that they started as early as 9:30 p.m. "That's a different type of party," Diddy said when DeGeneres felt his parties wouldn't start until midnight. He added that usually, his parties lasted until about 3 a.m.
"And then, you know, we have the top two floors of the hotel," Diddy said. "And then it will carry on there," DeGeneres said, before their conversation matched up with the TikTok and DeGeneres made her afterparty comment. She also said, "I'll listen to the music," and referenced the Holiday Inn hotel chain (which is likely not the hotel Diddy was referring to). Despite people's suspicions, it's not confirmed that DeGeneres really knew what Diddy was up to. Her quips about knowing about Diddy's afterparties could be referencing wild, yet non-criminal, party behavior. However, another interview DeGeneres did with Diddy and one of his former collaborators had people suspicious once more.
Another interview with Ellen DeGeneres discussed parties
In a 2017 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Sean "Diddy" Combs and rapper French Montana spoke to the host about partying. Montana explained that he met Diddy in Las Vegas. Afterward, Diddy invited Montana and his friends to fly back to New York on his private jet, and they became friends. Diddy commended Montana's music and charitable efforts, including opening a medical clinic in Uganda.
"There's some people in life who don't like to speak about what they do," Diddy said, referring to Montana's good deeds. "And that's this man right here. So we may need to get to the party — " Diddy cut himself off and laughed. DeGeneres also spoke highly of Montana: "And I think that's amazing because you could make it and do nothing and just party and be sexy while — apparently, you're very sexy when you party." DeGeneres and Montana held and kissed the backs of each other's hands.
Later in the interview, Diddy clarified "the party" was his and Montana's performance on the show. Some found that quote (and DeGeneres' "sexy when you party" line) strange. TikToker @dannydiez20 uploaded the clip with unsettling music, calling it "disturbing" following Diddy's controversies. Montana eventually left Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, implying there was no bad blood in a 2024 DJ Vlad interview. Neither Montana or DeGeneres have spoken out about the Diddy allegations as of this writing.