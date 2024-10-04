Details About Rudy Giuliani's Complicated Bond With His Daughter Caroline
Conversations about politics with family members can be tough. Few understand this like Rudy Giuliani and his daughter, Caroline. Once revered as "America's Mayor," the politician is now facing the legal, financial, and reputational fallout from his controversial loyalty to Donald Trump. Caroline has long voiced her disapproval of her father's political choices, but the rift was exacerbated when she once again shared publicly the emotional toll her father's downfall has had on her.
In an article for Vanity Fair titled "Trump Took My Dad From Me. Please Don't Let Him Take Our Country Too," Caroline opened up about the heartache she feels as Giuliani's daughter. She likened it to mourning the death of a loved one, admitting, "Watching my dad's life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful." Still, she acknowledged her love for her father. "My dad and I have a cartoonishly complicated relationship," she confessed, rooted in familial bonds that make their estrangement all the more difficult.
The turning point in their relationship came when Giuliani confided that he was considering becoming Trump's lawyer. Caroline recounts: "It was extremely rare for my dad to tell me anything before actually doing it," which felt like a chance to dissuade him. She spent hours outlining her fears about Trump's "open racism, rampant misogyny, and total lack of empathy." Despite her emotional plea, Giuliani went ahead with his decision, a move that has left Caroline grappling with his "very public and relentless implosion."
Caroline Giuliani has always been a fan of Kamala Harris
Caroline Giuliani has been a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris for years. In an appearance on the "Cape Up" podcast she shared: "I absolutely love Kamala and even participated in a fundraiser for her when she was running in the primary." Similarly, her latest Vanity Fair piece builds on a previous article she wrote for the magazine in 2020 titled "Rudy Giuliani Is My Father. Please, Everyone, Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." She praised Biden for choosing Harris — who challenged him during the 2019 primary debate – as her running mate, admiring his decision to "surround himself with people who disagree with him."
Caroline also took to Instagram to promote her latest piece, urging her followers to "save our democracy by voting for @kamalaharris & @timwalz this November." Though their political views differ sharply, both Caroline and Rudy Giuliani clearly know how to garner public attention in their own ways.