Rudy Giuliani's Kids: 10 Facts About Andrew And Caroline Including Their Relationship With Their Dad

Rudy Giuliani has been married three times, and also has a history of extramarital affairs. His first wife was Regina Peruggi, and she works in academia. However, their marriage ended after more than a decade, according to the U.S. Sun, with the couple deciding to divorce after finding out they were second cousins.

Giuliani then went on to marry broadcast journalist Donna Hanover in 1984, and the couple had two children together: Andrew and Caroline Giuliani. During their marriage, Hanover juggled her work hours on early morning shows with her job as mother and primary caregiver to their children. When Giuliani became the mayor of New York City, Hanover's own career had also been expanding into the acting world. Later, when the couple was having marital issues, Hanover told New York magazine, "People have learned how to do more than one thing at a time and found that it's a good way to live. Because whatever is going wrong, something is going right in your life if you have a lot of things going on — generally speaking."

Notably, after Hanover and Giuliani divorced in 2002, he was granted visitation rights with their children, but not joint custody. Hanover was also awarded $6.8 million as part of their divorce settlement, according to the New York Post, to be paid out over three years.