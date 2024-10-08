Princess Charlotte's Reported BFF Has Quite The Age Gap With The Young Royal

Princess Charlotte may have found a royal best friend in Princess Beatrice. Despite the 27 years between them, they seem to have formed a special bond, bridging two generations of the royal family. Body language expert Judi James observed some telling signs that Beatrice and Charlotte have a close relationship. One particular moment was when Charlotte gazed up at Beatrice during Princess Eugenie's wedding, suggesting that she's the youngster's favorite royal friend, Express cited.

Charlotte and Beatrice also appeared to share a special moment during a royal funeral following Prince Philip's heartbreaking death in 2022. James noted that Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter appeared to comfort the grieving royal. "Beatrice was overcome by emotion during the service, weeping loudly and even hiding her entire face behind her hymn sheet at one point," she told the outlet. "It was little Charlotte who looked back from the front row with an expression of concern, prompting Beatrice to offer a small smile and nod of thanks to reassure Charlotte she was okay."

Meanwhile, another body language expert, Darren Stanton, told the Daily Mail that the touching moment showed the pair's deep bond. "From her exaggerated and mischievous smile, it's clear Charlotte thinks a great deal of Beatrice, she wants to have her attention." Stanton added.

Beatrice is known to have a close bond with her cousin, William, and his wife, Kate. Now, the soon-to-be mother appears to be extending that bond to Charlotte, with whom she shares a lot of subtle connections.