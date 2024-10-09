Barry Keoghan Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has come a long way since his tragic beginnings. However, achieving fame has also brought the "Banshees of Inisherin" star some negative attention, with Keoghan's seemingly drastically different appearance in 2024 brought into question when critics started comparing past and present photos – something which has similarly happened to fellow young actors like Millie Bobby Brown who also, sadly, can't escape plastic surgery speculation. According to a September 2024 report in the Daily Mail, photos taken of Keoghan in 2018 show that the up-and-comer once had a fuller face, whereas his jawline in 2024 appears noticeably sharper and more defined.

Dr. Fuat Yuksel, a board-certified plastic surgeon with Longevita, observed that it is highly likely the Oscar nominee has received dermal fillers, in addition to possibly having some cosmetic work done around his eyes too. ​​"Looking at Barry's face when he was younger, there seem to be hints of fine lines around the outer corners of his eyes," he pointed out. "But looking at it now, everything is smoothed out, which makes me think he had Botox for crow's feet." Dr. Yuksel also noted possible changes to the actor's forehead, hypothesizing that he may have received anti-wrinkle injections there, as well.

Along with plastic surgery, another Longevita expert, registered dentist and medical aesthetician Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, proposed that Keoghan may also have enhanced his appearance through non-surgical means, asserting, "His skin almost has a thicker quality to it than before, which makes me think he might be benefitting from non-surgical treatments, such as mesotherapy, microneedling and Profhilo." Noting the "Saltburn" star's formerly discolored teeth, she said it's also possible that Keoghan could have had some cosmetic dental work done, including teeth whitening or even a potential veneer.

