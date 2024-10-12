Why Divorce Rumors Don't Faze Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have both been down the divorce road. Wahlberg married first wife Kimberly Fey on August 20, 1999, and the two ended their union nine years later. Meanwhile, McCarthy was married to actor and filmmaker John Asher from 1999 to 2005. However, as far as McCarthy is concerned, she and Wahlberg, who tied the knot in August 2014, have no plans to repeat history.

After the New Kids on the Block's Magic Summer tour kicked off in 2024, some fans thought it was odd that McCarthy wasn't on the road with Wahlberg. As it turns out, she was busy filming the latest season of "The Masked Singer" — but that didn't stop some fans from speculating about the state of her marriage.

On an October 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"(via Entertainment Weekly), McCarthy laughed off the divorce chatter. "Listen, there will never, ever, ever be a divorce between me and Donnie. It's 'til death do us part. No matter what," she said. The former "Singled Out" host also noted that she was happy to eventually put a stop to the gossip. "I showed up at the end [of the tour] and it squashed the rumors," she said.

