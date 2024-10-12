Why Divorce Rumors Don't Faze Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have both been down the divorce road. Wahlberg married first wife Kimberly Fey on August 20, 1999, and the two ended their union nine years later. Meanwhile, McCarthy was married to actor and filmmaker John Asher from 1999 to 2005. However, as far as McCarthy is concerned, she and Wahlberg, who tied the knot in August 2014, have no plans to repeat history.
After the New Kids on the Block's Magic Summer tour kicked off in 2024, some fans thought it was odd that McCarthy wasn't on the road with Wahlberg. As it turns out, she was busy filming the latest season of "The Masked Singer" — but that didn't stop some fans from speculating about the state of her marriage.
On an October 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"(via Entertainment Weekly), McCarthy laughed off the divorce chatter. "Listen, there will never, ever, ever be a divorce between me and Donnie. It's 'til death do us part. No matter what," she said. The former "Singled Out" host also noted that she was happy to eventually put a stop to the gossip. "I showed up at the end [of the tour] and it squashed the rumors," she said.
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg didn't rush into their relationship
Jenny McCarthy was tired of chasing love before Donnie Wahlberg came to sweep her off her feet. After her divorce from John Asher, McCarthy went on to date Jim Carrey and a few other men. However, when those relationships fizzled, she was ready to take a step back from dating for a while. "I told God, I was like, 'Listen, don't bring me [a] half-baked guy. I'm going to fully bake myself,'" she said on an April 2024 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Her prayers were answered when she met Wahlberg. But she might not have thought they'd ever end up together on their first official meeting.
Wahlberg and McCarthy originally met on a 2012 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." In a 2020 Instagram post, Wahlberg shared a picture he took with McCarthy at that taping — when they were still strangers. "This was our first meeting where Andy implored me to ask Jenny out. I didn't. However, we'd meet again a year later at her talk show vh1," Wahlberg wrote.
The New Kids on the Block member didn't blow his second opportunity to charm McCarthy, and McCarthy was immediately smitten by the "Blue Bloods" star. "It was like we'd been married for six years, and I literally said to him, I go, 'I love you, Donnie Wahlberg,'" McCarthy remembered on a 2020 episode of "The Jenny McCarthy Show." "Like, but it wasn't like 'Oh, I love you, I'm a fan!' It was like, 'I love you Donnie Wahlberg,' it was crazy." Sounds like that interaction had the right stuff.