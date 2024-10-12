Details About Barack Obama's Complicated Friendship With Bill Clinton

"I hate that man Obama more than any man I've ever met, more than any man who ever lived." Those are Bill Clinton's fiery words about the 44th President, or so claimed Edward Klein in his book, "Blood Feud." For two men at the pinnacle of Democratic power, Obama and Clinton have had a strained political relationship which didn't exactly start on solid ground.

The rocky road began long before Obama entered the White House. During his first run for Congress in 2000, Clinton sided with Obama's opponent, Bobby Rush. He even recorded ads to help Rush win, which he did with a staggering 62% landslide. The conflict really reached boiling point in 2008, however, when both Obama and Hillary Clinton ran in the Democratic primary. Speaking on Obama's campaign, Clinton reportedly said, "Give me a break. This whole thing is the biggest fairy tale I've ever seen" — a comment that ignited accusations of racial undertones. Clinton doubled down, telling WHYY News Radio: "I think that they played the race card on me. We now know, from memos from the campaign, that they planned to do it all along."

Though Clinton ultimately endorsed Obama, the friction didn't entirely fade. A revealing moment on ABC's "The View" in 2008 saw Bill Clinton claiming Hillary would have been the best pick over Joe Biden for vice president. There was reportedly no love lost between Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama either, with the latter apparently coining the term "Hildebeest" for the former Secretary of State.