HGTV's Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Live A Lavish Life
Tarek El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae Young, are among HGTV's richest stars. With over a decade of TV experience on shows like "Flip or Flop," El Moussa's amassed a net worth of $15, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Young's a familiar face on TV, too, on "Selling Sunset" (where El Moussa made a few guest appearances) and "The Flipping El Moussas." To add to the couple's impressive financial standing, Celebrity Net Worth states that Young's net worth is around $3 million. In addition, El Moussa's 200-plus rental properties are likely a substantial contribution to their family's cash flow.
In keeping with their millionaire status, El Moussa and Young have some potentially high-priced hobbies. For instance, in March 2022, Young posted on Instagram about a trip to Radford Racing school. While it's not known what experience she and El Moussa participated in, as an example, the school's High Performance Driving classes cost $2,199 per person for a one-day lesson.
To add to the extravagance, in 2018, El Moussa noted that his ride for TV work was a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with sumptuous accoutrements. The spacious interior doubled as an on-set trailer and private party bus. "I have two 50-inch screen TVs, I have a full bar," El Moussa informed Motor Trend. "I have captain's chairs, five iPads, it's like the coolest thing ever." Between cars, vacations, and real estate, there are several other aspects of El Moussa and Young's lavish standard of living.
El Moussa gave Young a birthday Ferrari
In honor of Heather Rae Young's 32nd birthday in September 2019, Tarek El Moussa gave her a sleek Ferrari. This is a pretty spectacular gift, considering Young and El Moussa first met in July of that year, and they'd been dating about two months. El Moussa's present was a special nod to the beginning of their romance. "On our first date I asked her what her dream car would be. She told me that she has always dreamed of a white Ferrari convertible," he divulged to People. The HGTV star acknowledged that this gift was wasn't totally self-sacrificing on his part. "I love cars so I get to enjoy it too," he added.
Not surprisingly, El Moussa's gift to Young was a winner. She posted a slideshow of the two of them excitedly posing in front of the bow-adorned sports car. "I've had the best birthday with the best man," she enthused on Instagram. "I'm a hopeless romantic to my core and always believed in true love." To make her praise of El Moussa even higher, she ended the post with "#soulmates."
Young's Ferrari Portofino convertible reportedly cost $215,000. While that's quite a chunk of change, it's also a savvy purchase. Unlike many other vehicles that lose value with age, Ferraris are the opposite, according to Continental Motorsports.
Young's engagement ring is a massive eight Carats
Tarek El Moussa set the stage for a luxurious proposal to Heather Rae Young. In July 2020, the couple celebrated the anniversary of their first date with an intimate evening by the water. As part of the festivities, El Moussa hired a chef to prepare multiple vegan delights for Young. Even more astounding was the ring that El Moussa presented to his fiancée. "He chose an 8 carat (because 8 is a lucky #) & Emerald cut is my favorite!" Young revealed on Instagram. While this cut isn't as sparkly as some, it does produce a captivating prismatic effect resembling a hall of mirrors.
El Moussa screened a lot of gems while he worked to create the ring. "I had diamonds flying in from all around the world and then finally, I found the perfect one," he informed E! News. Even after all these efforts, however, he considered the accessory to be unfinished.
Six months later, Young revealed that additional diamonds appeared to cover every millimeter of the ring's new band. "A touch of sparkle," jeweler Benny and the Gems commented about their work on Instagram. "Just enough to make the center look even better." While some fans were impressed by the new design, others thought it looked excessive. "It's just over the top now," remarked one user.
Young and El Moussa's wedding and honeymoon were pricey
Although Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young limited their guests to 150, there were indications that the couple's wedding was a costly celebration. For starters, they spent money on ideas they didn't end up using. Partway through their planning, the couple hit the reset button. "We decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them," Young revealed on Instagram in August 2021.
Eventually, Young and El Moussa selected the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, a venue that promises on their website, "Grand matrimonial events . . . that showcase the resort's unrivaled oceanside setting." El Moussa even hired a skywriter to create a message of love for everyone to see. For her gown, Young chose a bespoke designer creation with a translucent skirt. While it's not known what it cost, El Moussa indicated in an interview that Young preferred the more lavish options when shopping.
Beyond the ceremony and reception, the couple spared no expense for their honeymoon, journeying to the Maldives and Dubai. Not only did they fly first class, they also stayed at opulent resorts. "We got this 3,600-square-foot house on the water built on stilts," El Moussa informed People, describing their Maldives lodgings. "In our bathroom, it has a glass floor, so you can see the fish swimming under your feet."
The El Moussas' Newport Beach Home is super posh
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young live in Newport Beach, California, and it was time and money consuming endeavor to create their dream dwelling. Young described the experience on Instagram as "a VERY intricate home buying and home designing process." Throughout the 30 months they spent on remodeling, the couple put their personal stamp on every inch of the vast 3,000-square foot enclave. Although El Moussa and Young teased an upcoming reveal of their home in March 2021, it wasn't until two years later that they showcased the finished project.
Their decor style is all about neutrals, with a black painted brick exterior that opens into a predominately black and white interior. "We love hotel vibes," Young explained to Open House TV. The front door of the house leads directly into an impressive wall of glassware that's part of the home's bar. The couple's kitchen features some impressive bling in its three hanging pendant lights, which El Moussa called "the jewelry of the kitchen." These chandeliers each contain three large, scintillating Swarovski crystals.
The couple's bedroom is also an impressive space, complete with a vaulted ceiling and its own fireplace. In addition, it's large enough to accommodate a huge bed. Measuring eight feet long by eight feet wide, this custom bed is two feet wider and one foot longer than a standard California King mattress.
El Moussa and Young took a luxe Caribbean trip
In August 2024, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young traveled to the Aurora Anguilla Beach resort in the Caribbean. El Moussa's proud of his family, and he wants to make sure they have access to the best things in life. The HGTV star took all three of his kids on the trip, and even extended the invite to his in-laws. The resort has all kinds of options for stays, and the couple rented a beachfront home. These impressive accommodations range from three-five rooms villas starting at 2,125 square feet up to five-room estates offering a spacious 6,300 square feet.
While it's not known how much it cost for the family's vacation, El Moussa's indicated that he doesn't mind spending generously to enjoy a memorable experience. "For us, luxury is convenience. We are so busy that when we have time to go do things, we want to maximize every single second of our time," he informed Fox News Digital.
The couple posted multiple sets of photos from the trip, and based on these, it looks like they had an amazing time dancing, hanging at the beach, and relaxing in the pool. "It's moments like these that make you slow down, stop and appreciate the little things," Young captioned one of her Caribbean posts on Instagram.