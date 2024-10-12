HGTV's Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Live A Lavish Life

Tarek El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae Young, are among HGTV's richest stars. With over a decade of TV experience on shows like "Flip or Flop," El Moussa's amassed a net worth of $15, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Young's a familiar face on TV, too, on "Selling Sunset" (where El Moussa made a few guest appearances) and "The Flipping El Moussas." To add to the couple's impressive financial standing, Celebrity Net Worth states that Young's net worth is around $3 million. In addition, El Moussa's 200-plus rental properties are likely a substantial contribution to their family's cash flow.

Advertisement

In keeping with their millionaire status, El Moussa and Young have some potentially high-priced hobbies. For instance, in March 2022, Young posted on Instagram about a trip to Radford Racing school. While it's not known what experience she and El Moussa participated in, as an example, the school's High Performance Driving classes cost $2,199 per person for a one-day lesson.

To add to the extravagance, in 2018, El Moussa noted that his ride for TV work was a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with sumptuous accoutrements. The spacious interior doubled as an on-set trailer and private party bus. "I have two 50-inch screen TVs, I have a full bar," El Moussa informed Motor Trend. "I have captain's chairs, five iPads, it's like the coolest thing ever." Between cars, vacations, and real estate, there are several other aspects of El Moussa and Young's lavish standard of living.

Advertisement