The Heartbreaking Way Lisa Marie Presley Dealt With Her Father Elvis' Death

Riley Keough has had to adjust to a new normal since the heartbreaking death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, in 2023 at age 54. But Keough was able to find the strength to finish Lisa Marie's memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir." According to the book's publisher, Penguin Random House, Lisa Marie asked her daughter to help her finish the memoir a month before her death, adding that using the tapes Lisa Marie recorded helped Keough successfully co-author the book, while still allowing her mother to tell her own story.

During a September 2024 interview with People, Keough said that being the daughter of Elvis meant her mother was "constantly talked about, argued over and dissected." Keough added, "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was ... I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive." Although Lisa Marie found success in her own right, Keough said her mother struggled for years after Elvis' death.