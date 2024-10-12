Details About Mariah Carey's Major Money Troubles

Mariah Carey purchased her luxurious Manhattan penthouse for $9 million in 1999, according to the Daily Mail, and went on to buy the apartment below to combine them in 2009. She gave fans a glimpse into her home when she partnered with Booking.com in November 2022 to give a fan a chance to have cocktails with her during the holiday season. The short video posted to Instagram showed luxurious holiday decorations and the stunning view of the New York City skyline from her balcony.

Unfortunately, Carey does not appear to be sitting pretty in her home. The "We Belong Together" artist has reportedly stacked up $18.6 million in loans for her penthouse, with $10.6 million of it being cash advances. When she purchased the apartment below her, she took out an $8 million mortgage with JPMorgan Chase Bank in 2009, the Daily Mail said, while Realtor.com reported that Carey refinanced that mortgage in 2016 to $17.6 million, pocketing $9.6 million in cash

In 2015, she also took out a $2.6 million loan from City National Bank, which is widely known as a "bank to the stars," Realtor.con said, and paid it back one year later. Over the years, she has offloaded some of her other properties, including a nine-bedroom mansion in Atlanta. According to Architectural Digest, she purchased the home for $5.65 million in November 2021 and sold it for $4.3 million 18 months later at a nearly $2 million loss.

