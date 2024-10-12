The Unusual Way Harrison Ford's Son Became A Professional Chef

Harrison Ford is an iconic movie star who has starred in powerhouse franchises like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," but he's not the only famous Ford in the family. Harrison has five children: his son Liam with his current wife and fellow actor Calista Flockhart, Georgia, Malcolm, Willard, and his oldest son, Ben, who's a successful chef and restaurant owner. Ben's path to becoming a chef, however, didn't start in a kitchen — it started on a baseball field.

Millions of people have looked up to and been inspired by Harrison, but he has never wanted his son Ben to have to live up to his legacy as an actor. Whether it was in the kitchen or on the baseball diamond, Harrison always wanted Ben to travel his own path in life.

Ben was a stand-out player at Highland Hall High in Northridge, California, hitting .833 his junior year, which was nearly double the school record at the time. Ben tried to step out of his father's shadow by excelling in a different field. In an 1985 interview with the Los Angeles Times about Ben's then-emerging baseball career, Harrison spoke on this topic. "I certainly hope Benjamin doesn't see me the same way that strangers do," he said. "He shouldn't mythologize what I do for a living... Only time and circumstance will prove whether Benjamin is sufficiently talented to make it in baseball. It won't make a bit of difference who I am." But somewhere along the way, Ben's career path changed direction entirely.

