Former Chief Of Staff Stephanie Grisham Tells Us Which Claim From Melania Trump's Book Made Her LOL

As the pub date for Melania Trump's memoir draws closer, the juicier portions are starting to leak. Thanks to advance excerpts by the press and Melania's own promo ads, we know Melania and Donald Trump have a huge divide in opinions on abortion (she's totally pro-choice; he thinks states should set their own laws).

Now, The Guardian has released her take on the infamous "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket, in which Melania points fingers at Stephanie Grisham, her former communications director and chief of staff. The former first lady claims she chose the jacket as a message to the media: "I decided to let them know that their criticism would never stop me from doing what I feel is right." Naturally, news outlets quickly bombarded Grisham with questions about the coat. Melania claims she wanted Grisham to give an honest explanation of the message, "[but] she told me I couldn't say that," the book says. 'Why not? It is the truth.' I disagreed with her insistence that I couldn't say that."

To get her side of the incident, The List spoke exclusively to Grisham, who resigned from her post following the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol and is now an outspoken critic of the Trumps. Grisham shot down the claim that she ignored her former boss's spin request. "Melania is silenced by no one, so that part of her story made me laugh out loud," Grisham said. "She was quite overbearing and controlling when it came to communications — I was never allowed to respond to a reporter without her approval first."

