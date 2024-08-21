Melania's Ex-Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Claims Trump Has Nasty Slang For His Fans In Private
The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is in full swing. Speeches from prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and more are making headlines. But it's a speech from a former Donald Trump supporter that's giving us unique insight into what Donald really thinks about his loyal base. You may not have known that Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House staffer, is now going to be voting for Kamala Harris, but here we are. In a speech explaining her switch, Grisham revealed a behind-the-scenes view of her former boss: "Trump mocks his supporters; he calls them basement dwellers," she said, according to C-SPAN. (There's really no nice way to spin that moniker.)
Grisham prefaced her claims about Donald's not-so-nice assessment of his base by explaining how close she had been with both Donald and Melania Trump, even spending holidays with them at times, proving that she had chances to see Donald out of the spotlight and away from his devoted followers. That closeness seems to have come to an end when Grisham resigned as Melania's chief of staff after and because of the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Stephanie Grisham isn't the first to comment on Trump's true feelings
Stephanie Grisham previously revealed what Melania Trump was really like in private, and her latest comment about how Donald Trump refers to his avid fans when they can't hear him started making waves online. A lot of people believed her. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "There is zero doubt that every bit of this is true. Trump has no use for anyone unless they help enrich him and/or keep him out of prison." On the flip side, there were Donald defenders who don't see Grisham as a reliable source.
Grisham's claim does match with what others have said about Donald's opinion of his base. "The people Trump despises most, love him the most," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM radio show in May 2020, as reported by Deadline. "The people who are voting for Trump for the most part... he wouldn't even let them in a f**king hotel. He'd be disgusted by them." One of Mike Pence's advisers also told The New York Times that Donald had called his fans "disgusting."
Donald has been posting frequently on Truth Social in the run-up to and during the DNC. He has not yet publicly responded to Grisham's claim, though we can imagine a response is in the offing.