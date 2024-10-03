Melania Trump's New Book Reveals A Huge Divide Between Her And Donald

In an embarrassingly telling moment, Donald Trump recently admitted that he hasn't read "Melania," the eagerly awaited memoir by his wife, Former First Lady Melania Trump. The controversial politician may soon wish he had, though. Melania has been teasing bits of her book on her social media accounts, and up until now, the content has been relatively unsurprising. She loves being a mother to son Barron Trump. She thinks her infamous White House Rose Garden redo was great. She isn't ashamed of her nude modeling photos (they're "a celebration of the human form," as Melania explained on Instagram). The first-time author even took a quick turn into MAGA territory with an eyebrow-raising claim about her husband being censored by "cancel culture." But there's at least one section of the memoir that could create some tension down at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

The Guardian obtained a copy of "Melania" in advance of its October 8, 2024 publication date, and in one excerpt she shared her surprising pro-choice position. "Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life," the former first lady writes. Melania argues that "My Body, My Choice," the slogan of the reproductive rights movement, "applies to both sides — a woman's right to make an independent decision involving her own body, including the right to choose life. Personal freedom." Doubling down, the author declares that there's "no room for negotiation" on the issue, even though her view contrasts sharply with that of her husband. It's a tricky stance to take just weeks before the presidential election.

Advertisement