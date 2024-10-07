Carrie Underwood's AMAs Journey At 50th Anniversary Puts Her Drastic Transformation On Blast
Carrie Underwood has come a long way since her days hoping for votes on "American Idol." Now, despite a number of hardships in her life, Underwood has triumphed to become a multi-award-winning country star and current "Idol" judge. Talk about coming full circle! Fans were reminded of her lengthy journey at the 50th anniversary celebration of the American Music Awards, which aired on October 6, 2024. CBS tweeted a retrospective video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Underwood's many appearances on the show, which date back nearly 20 years. "It is so special to me that I won Breakthrough Artist in 2006," the singer narrated. "You have one shot to get the Breakthrough awards."
Underwood also shared some of her many fond memories of the show — not least of which was the time in 2007 when she received her Favorite Country Album award from none other than Scott Weiland and Slash. This trip down memory lane wasn't simply a reminder of how much the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker has accomplished over the years, but how much her look has evolved too. Underwood can't escape plastic surgery rumors, and this promo vid won't do anything to calm down the chatter.
Carrie Underwood has changed, but she's still gorgeous
Carrie Underwood's beauty hasn't dimmed over the years — she'll look amazing at 80, no doubt — but it does seem to have altered in various ways. The AMA video intersperses the country star's narration with clips of her award acceptance speeches over the last two decades, and there are arguably differences to her physical appearance that appear unrelated to age. Underwood's nose shape, the fullness of her lips, and subtle variations around her cheeks and forehead strongly suggest that the "Good Girl" hitmaker might have had some work done. True, Underwood did suffer a bad accident in 2017, tripping and falling onto a sidewalk during an evening walk with her dogs. She fractured her wrist and chipped a tooth, along with sustaining some facial injuries bad enough to require stitches.
The singer-songwriter understandably laid low for a while and avoided posting any pics on social media until she was well on the mend. Yet that doesn't quite explain the extent of the changes that are so apparent now — and even she told Sirius XM's The Highway that the damage on her face was solely restricted to her skin.
Some fans are skeptical, too. One tweeted during the AMA 50th anniversary show: "Carrie Underwood looks different. I haven't a clue why she made her lips so big. She was beautiful before. They do so much to enhance their beauty that they start to look fake." But only Underwood knows the truth and for now, she's keeping it to herself.