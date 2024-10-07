Carrie Underwood's AMAs Journey At 50th Anniversary Puts Her Drastic Transformation On Blast

Carrie Underwood's beauty hasn't dimmed over the years — she'll look amazing at 80, no doubt — but it does seem to have altered in various ways. The AMA video intersperses the country star's narration with clips of her award acceptance speeches over the last two decades, and there are arguably differences to her physical appearance that appear unrelated to age. Underwood's nose shape, the fullness of her lips, and subtle variations around her cheeks and forehead strongly suggest that the "Good Girl" hitmaker might have had some work done. True, Underwood did suffer a bad accident in 2017, tripping and falling onto a sidewalk during an evening walk with her dogs. She fractured her wrist and chipped a tooth, along with sustaining some facial injuries bad enough to require stitches.

The singer-songwriter understandably laid low for a while and avoided posting any pics on social media until she was well on the mend. Yet that doesn't quite explain the extent of the changes that are so apparent now — and even she told Sirius XM's The Highway that the damage on her face was solely restricted to her skin.

Some fans are skeptical, too. One tweeted during the AMA 50th anniversary show: "Carrie Underwood looks different. I haven't a clue why she made her lips so big. She was beautiful before. They do so much to enhance their beauty that they start to look fake." But only Underwood knows the truth and for now, she's keeping it to herself.