Meghan Markle Recycles Red Hot Dress (But With A Body-Hugging Twist)

Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry are completely out of the royal loop, and it's starting to show in more ways than just the surprising revelations contained in their hit Netflix special, "Harry & Meghan." The Duke of Sussex is currently fifth in line for the throne (after the offspring of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales), but he and Meghan publicly confirmed in January 2020 that they would no longer be acting as senior members of The Firm, and would be pursuing their own ventures.

The celebrity couple slowly moved away from royal life, and in their first public outing after the big announcement, the Duchess of Sussex proved she was ready to bust free from her royal reins, courtesy of a stunning, bright red Carolina Herrera gown. The dress had a generous silhouette, and a long, fluffy train, both very regal in nature. What made it distinctly not royal, however, was the super low-cut neckline that hovered just a couple of sparse inches above Meghan's waist. The queen would never have approved.

In the years since, the former "Suits" star has become gradually more confident stepping out of the conservative shadow of her in-laws — and that red dress that she originally wore in November 2021, to the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, has got even saucier, thanks to an encounter with a rather greedy pair of scissors.

