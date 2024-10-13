The TMI Confession From Prince Harry He Should've Kept To Himself

Prince Harry's "Spare" came with a whole bunch of startling revelations, but while some of them (like the strained family dynamics and The Firm's eyebrow-raising relationship with the British press) were somewhat expected, others decidedly were not. We're referring, of course, to the story the Duke of Sussex told about getting frostbite on his private parts which, let's face it, isn't something we needed to hear about. For anyone who hasn't snagged a copy of "Spare" yet, the gist is this: Shortly before Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 royal wedding, Harry ventured to the North Pole on a challenging expedition to raise funds for Walking with the Wounded, a charity benefitting British veterans.

However, the then-20-something prince got a little more than he bargained for. As Harry recalled in "Spare," he developed frostnip in his cheeks and ears, aka the beginning stage of frostbite. Turns out his ears and cheeks were just the tip of the iceberg, though. As the royal defector recounted in his memoir, "Upon arriving home I'd been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well." Not quite the nuclear blast we expected from the prince's memoir, but a yikes-worthy detail all the same.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," ahead of his book launch, Harry confirmed that he'd sustained the injury because he didn't have a specially made cushion for the, ahem, affected area. Surely echoing everyone else's thoughts on the matter, Colbert wasn't exactly able to keep a straight face upon hearing that particular piece of intel. Instead, he took off his glasses, covered his face and laughed hysterically before quipping, "No one in my life, when I was a child, could ever explain to me that some day the Duke of Sussex was going to say the words 'c*** cushion' to me." TBH, same.

