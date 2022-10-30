Why Prince Harry's Spare Memoir May Not Be A Nuclear Blast After All

Since it was announced that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, would be writing a tell-all memoir, the royal family has reportedly been "dreading" its release (via Daily Mail). After all, the publisher of "Spare" — a title that has "flabbergasted" royal insiders (via Mirror) — promised that Harry "won't hold back" on his life as a member of the British monarchy (via The News International). And according to the Daily Mail, King Charles III has already been warned that his younger son is "critical of everyone and everything" in the memoir, which is set to be released on January 10, 2023.

"The very title demonstrates yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy," a source told The Daily Mirror. "Palace lawyers will undoubtedly be on standby in the new year waiting to see what is in it."

There is a lot riding on this book for Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. King Charles is reportedly taking his sweet time deciding whether the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, will receive prince and princess titles, waiting to see what the duke reveals in "Spare" (via Newsweek) As of now, the children remain "Master" and "Miss" on the royal website — and that is apparently a clear message from His Majesty. "Unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust," royal biographer Tina Brown said, per the Daily Mail.

However, those familiar with the book insist the royal family doesn't have reason to be concerned.