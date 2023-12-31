How The Crown's Dominic West Ruined His Friendship With Prince Harry

What happens in Antarctica stays in Antarctica — according to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at least. The royal purportedly had a falling out with his friend and fellow South Pole explorer Dominic West, one of the actors who played King Charles III in "The Crown," over revealing too many rambunctious details about the pair's 2013 excursion.

Prince Harry and West were part of a Walking With The Wounded charity expedition to the South Pole, which aimed to celebrate veterans' perseverance and ability despite living with service-related injuries, per the Guardian. The duke told the news outlet that he planned on celebrating with "a few whiskies" upon completion of the 200-mile journey, but it was later revealed that he and his team partook of far more than whiskey — and far more than a few.

A source close to West told the Daily Mail that West and Harry's major falling out was due to the actor revealing one particularly rowdy detail of their post-expedition festivities: drinking champagne out of one of the service member's prosthetic legs.