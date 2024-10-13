Has Kate Beckinsale Had Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said

Kate Beckinsale has never been a fan of plastic surgery. In 2012, she shared her thoughts on the controversial topic while discussing Hollywood's unhealthy fixation on timeless beauty in an interview with Glamour UK. "My mother was always very, very beautiful — she still is, in her sixties. I'm sure she feels, 'Wouldn't it be nice if my neck did this?' but not to the degree of cutting parts of herself off and dragging them behind her ears," the "Underworld" star said at the time (via The Sydney Morning Herald). Quite frankly, Beckinsale would rather look her age than be like most women in Hollywood with what the British actor hilariously described as "wind-tunnel face." Like everything else, beauty is temporary. "You enjoy the hell out of it while you have it," Beckinsale stressed. "And if you're lucky enough to have a daughter and you give it to her, you enjoy the fact that she has it."'

It appears that the "Love & Friendship" star hasn't changed her tune regarding surgical enhancements in the years since either. In 2021, Beckinsale insisted that going under the knife is among the surprising things that she has never done — alongside going on a real date, believe it or not! The actor also firmly denied the growing claims on Instagram in 2023, emphasizing that she's never even had fillers or Botox injections due to a medical condition that causes her to "react to hundreds of things badly." So far, she's only had facials to keep her skin looking smooth and plump, but that's about it. "I probably would try laser but I'm a bit scared," Beckinsale confessed, adding, "Haven't so far."

