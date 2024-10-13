Has Kate Beckinsale Had Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said
Kate Beckinsale has never been a fan of plastic surgery. In 2012, she shared her thoughts on the controversial topic while discussing Hollywood's unhealthy fixation on timeless beauty in an interview with Glamour UK. "My mother was always very, very beautiful — she still is, in her sixties. I'm sure she feels, 'Wouldn't it be nice if my neck did this?' but not to the degree of cutting parts of herself off and dragging them behind her ears," the "Underworld" star said at the time (via The Sydney Morning Herald). Quite frankly, Beckinsale would rather look her age than be like most women in Hollywood with what the British actor hilariously described as "wind-tunnel face." Like everything else, beauty is temporary. "You enjoy the hell out of it while you have it," Beckinsale stressed. "And if you're lucky enough to have a daughter and you give it to her, you enjoy the fact that she has it."'
It appears that the "Love & Friendship" star hasn't changed her tune regarding surgical enhancements in the years since either. In 2021, Beckinsale insisted that going under the knife is among the surprising things that she has never done — alongside going on a real date, believe it or not! The actor also firmly denied the growing claims on Instagram in 2023, emphasizing that she's never even had fillers or Botox injections due to a medical condition that causes her to "react to hundreds of things badly." So far, she's only had facials to keep her skin looking smooth and plump, but that's about it. "I probably would try laser but I'm a bit scared," Beckinsale confessed, adding, "Haven't so far."
Kate Beckinsale has had enough of the plastic surgery rumors
Unfortunately, Kate Beckinsale hasn't been able to escape the plastic surgery rumors despite the actor's many efforts to silence her critics. In May 2024, she finally set the record straight in a since-deleted Instagram post where Beckinsale slammed the ongoing speculation surrounding her evolving appearance. "Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 — I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person," she railed (via Today). Reiterating that these accusations are false, the "Underworld" star pointed out how even with an actual plastic surgeon defending her, there's still so much judgment about her looks, especially, and depressingly, from fellow women.
Having lost her father to a heart attack when she was five, Beckinsale — who has also faced criticism about her weight loss — developed a pragmatic attitude towards aging. "I've been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time," the actor told The Sunday Times in 2021, clarifying that she isn't worried about aging. The stunning star also mentioned how everyone else in her family tends to look on the younger side even as the years roll by. On Instagram, Beckinsale asked everyone to be a little more kind, noting, "Whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth [...] is bullying."