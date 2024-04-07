The Surprising Thing Kate Beckinsale Has Never Done

Romance looks different for everyone — and one actor admitted that she's never done one key thing that most people do when pursuing a romantic relationship. In an interview with Extra for her film "Jolt," the stunning Kate Beckinsale said she's never gone on a true date. When interviewer Jenn Lahmers asked Beckinsale about her "worst first date" to connect it to her "Jolt" character Lindy being unlucky in love, Beckinsale said, "Do you know, I've really barely ever been on a date. I literally kind of meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

Lahmers laughed at that, and Beckinsale continued to explain that she'd never gone on a date orchestrated by friends. "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and then have to sit and watch them eat food," Beckinsale said.

Even if Beckinsale — who says her celeb doppelgänger is Ryan Reynolds — has yet to go on a true first date, she's still had a fair share of romantic moments with previous partners. In an interview for her 2001 film "Pearl Harbor," Beckinsale divulged something sweet that her boyfriend at the time told her after a nightmare.